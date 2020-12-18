‘David Guetta United at Home’ New Year’s Eve Concert to Be Broadcast on Insight TV (EXCLUSIVE)

DJ David Guetta is ringing in the new year with a live charity concert.

Insight TV, the Amsterdam-based global channel provider, has set a live charity broadcast with Guetta from a secret location in Paris on New Year’s Eve.

The fundraising concert will be part of the United at Home series, which Guetta launched earlier this year to help fight the pandemic. Guetta has already performed in New York, Miami and Ibiza.

The Paris concert will benefit UNICEF and the French charity organization Les Restos du Coeur whose main activity is to distribute food packages and hot meals to those in need.

The show will be filmed in 4K Ultra HD and will be available across all of Insight TV’s platforms around the world at midnight on Dec. 31.

United at Home has so far raised $1.5 million for charity with donations supporting the World Health Organization, Feeding America, and the French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris. Guetta’s concerts in Miami and New York garnered 50 million views, and he was recently named Top DJ in the World by DJ Magazine, a title he also held in 2011.

“With most of the world experiencing the holidays while not being able to celebrate with friends and family, Insight TV wanted to give our viewers a reason to dance right in their own homes,” said Arun Maljaars, Insight TV’s VP of content and channels.

“It will be spectacular feast for the eyes and ears as David Guetta performs an electrifying set accompanied by the biggest light show the world has ever seen,” added Maljaars. Insight TV channels are available in 46 different countries.