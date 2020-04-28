BTS Confirms World Tour Postponement Due to Coronavirus

As expected, South Korean pop powerhouse BTS have suspended their world tour over coronavirus concerns, their management said Tuesday.

The seven-member band had already postponed the North American leg of their “Map of the Soul” tour that was scheduled to start on April 25, and canceled a Seoul concert because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The artists on Tuesday postponed the entire tour, which included dates in Europe and Japan. The band were scheduled to play two dates at London’s Twickenham Stadium on July 3-4, with further shows set for Berlin and Barcelona.

“Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place,” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.

“Moreover it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule.”

Live Nation revealed the postponement Tuesday morning through a joint statement with Big Hit Entertainment, noting that the decision was made “in consideration of the safety and health of everyone involved.”

Big Hit Entertainment said it would give details of a new tour schedule as soon as they were clear.

BTS released their latest album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ in February. Within minutes of its release, the second official music video from the album, “ON,” became the biggest YouTube Premiere of all time, with 1.54 million concurrent viewers tuned in for the clip’s debut on YouTube Premieres.