BTS Wins Big at MTV European Music Awards for Second Consecutive Year

BTS was, once again, the big winner at this year’s MTV European Music Awards (EMAs), going home with prizes for best song and best group.

The Korean band won four awards in total, including best virtual live and biggest fans. The mega-group was recently featured in a Variety cover story, where Jin (Kim Seok-jin) said of the BTS ARMY — short for Adorable Representative MC for Youth — “it is because ARMY exists that we exist.”

BTS edged out 5 Seconds of Summer, Blackpink, Chloe x Halle, CNCO and Little Mix for best group honors. The band’s first English-language track, “Dynamite,” won the best song prize over DaBaby’s “Rockstar (ft Roddy Ricch),” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the continent, this year’s EMAs featured filmed performances from various locations around Europe, rather than an arena in a host city. ViacomCBS boss Bob Bakish normally attends the EMAs and the company holds a mini-showcase of upcoming content and provides relevant corporate updates.

Last year’s awards took place in Sevilla, Spain, where BTS won the most awards among any artist, picking up best group, best live and biggest fans categories.

This year, Lady Gaga was voted best artist, while DJ Khaled won best video for the song “Popstar,” featuring Drake and Justin Bieber. Karol G won the new best Latin category as well as best collaboration for “Tusa,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Elsewhere, first-time EMA winner Yungblud took home the best push prize, while British group Little Mix won best pop.

Little Mix also hosted the ceremony, in addition to delivering a performance of “Sweet Melody” filmed out of London that incorporated augmented reality and a contortionist.

Cardi B earned a best hip-hop award, while Coldplay won best rock and Hayley Williams snagged the award for best alternative.

There was a political bent to a number of performances, given the awards took place just a day after Joe Biden was declared president-elect of the U.S., toppling a four-year Donald Trump regime.

Over the course of the show, Alicia Keys performed her track “Love Looks Better” while Sam Smith sang a cover of “Diamonds.” “Don’t f— with the queer kids,” Smith declared at the end. Similarly, DaBaby opened his medley with a message that shed light on police brutality and racial justice.

Lewis Hamilton presented the “Video for Good” award to H.E.R. for “I Can’t Breathe,” after delivering an impactful speech that shone a light on how music is still a unifying force that offers hope, solidarity and comfort during an extremely challenging year.

Multiplatinum-selling rapper and singer Doja Cat, who took home this year’s best new award, opened the show by crawling out of a television set onto a stage of daisies and grass to deliver a surprisingly hard-rocking performance of her hit “Say So.”

Best push honoree Yungblud performed “Strawberry Lipstick” from London’s historic Roundhouse. The British singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist flew around the venue before reuniting with his band in a giant red spikey inflatable.

David Guetta, who took home the award for best electronic, also performed “Let’s Love” live for the first time with Raye while immersed in a waterfall of lights in the pool of Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath.

DJ Khaled, who went home with best video for his “Popstar,” introduced two performances that were shot in Miami. Meanwhile, best Latin and best collaboration honoree Karol G gave fans a look at the city’s industrial side with a performance of “Bichota,” complete with stunt motorcyclists and vintage 1960s-style classic cars.

Global Latin artist Maluma gave his first EMA performance with a medley of hits that ended with a picturesque balcony scene overlooking the city.

The show also included a tribute montage dedicated to rock legend Eddie Van Halen — who died last month following a long battle with cancer — featuring contributions from Tom Morello, St. Vincent and Taylor Hawkins.

The awards show also handed out the third edition of its Generation Change Award, which this year honored five women fighting for racial and social justice across the world. Winners include Kiki Mordi, an investigative journalist fighting to end SARS in Nigeria; Temi Mwale, a racial justice campaigner in the U.K.; Catherhea Potjanaporn, a portrait photographer in Malaysia; Luiza Brasil, a fashion journalist in Brazil; and Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist in the U.S.

Each honoree was awarded a one-of-a-kind custom trophy created by Azarra Amoy, a British female artist known for her work in the Black Lives Matter movement in London.

The ViacomCBS-owned network also celebrated all local EMEA winners from different countries around the world for the first time with an MTV International Facebook event pre-show.

MTV has revealed that next year’s awards are set to take place in Hungary.