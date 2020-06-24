BET Awards Honor French Activist Assa Traoré as Global Good Honoree

French anti-racism activist Assa Traoré will receive the 2020 BET International Global Good Award at the 20th edition of the BET Awards, which premiere in the U.S. on June 28 before airing internationally.

The Global Good Award is BET International’s recognition of public figures who use their platform for social responsibility and are committed to the welfare of the global Black community. Previous recipients of this award include artist and philanthropist Akon and U.K.-based activist Chakabars.

Traoré has been the leading force behind the fight for Black lives and the resistance against police violence in France since her brother Adama was asphyxiated to death in a police station in 2016.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, Traoré’s struggle to battle racial injustice and police brutality in the country has made waves, and she was able to bring together more than 10,000 people at a recent anti-racism rally in Paris. Through her commitment to finding out the truth about what happened to her brother, Traoré founded to the “Justice for Adama” movement in Paris.

“This award is an acknowledgement of four years of struggle. They won’t erase my little brother’s name, this award will make his name resonate even louder. My brother will be associated with the history of BET,” said Traoré. “Through his name and BET we keep fighting for our Black brothers all over the world.”

After its U.S. premiere on June 28, the BET Awards will simulcast on BET Africa on June 29, followed by international broadcasts in the U.K. that same day. It will air in France and South Korea on June 30 in the evening. BET will honor the Best International Act, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act.

Connie Orlando, executive VP of specials for music programming and music strategy at BET, will oversee the 2020 awards. He will also serve as executive producer, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.