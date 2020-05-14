‘Assassin’s Creed’ Composer Jesper Kyd Returns to Score ‘Valhalla’

Composer Jesper Kyd is returning to the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise. He will score the upcoming “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” alongside Sarah Schachner, who worked on “Assassin’s Creed: Origins” and, more recently, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”

Norwegian musician Einar Selvik will team with the pair to create original songs for the soundtrack.

Fans of the original and Ezio trilogy will be delighted that Kyd, a Danish composer, will score the ‘Valhalla’ Viking quest. His “Ezio’s Family” theme is one of the franchise’s most enduring compositions. Kyd’s additional credits include “Borderlands 3,” “State of Decay 2” and “Warhammer: Vermintide 2.”

Kyd, who has been scoring games since 1995, has seen gaming music come a long way. Scoring sessions are now done with full orchestras and the end result run anywhere from three to five hours of original music covers different aspects of the game.

Selvik is another fitting addition to the “Assassin’s Creed” universe. He has been creating Nordic music for more than 25 years and his credits include soundtrack work on the History Channel TV show “Vikings,” in which he also appeared as an actor.

Last month, Ubisoft unveiled a trailer for the game that showed Viking raids, dual-wielding combat and axe-throwing. And in true “Assassin’s Creed” style, gamers will be able to explore the open world, including a Viking longhouse feast, verdant green fields, and iconic locations like Stonehenge.

Speaking to Variety in November about her work on “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” Schachner described a world in which: “It’s not good guys versus bad guys. It’s not always clear what’s right or wrong. It’s gray. It’s messy. It’s confusing.”

“Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” is due this Fall.