The Weeknd, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO Will Perform on MTV’s VMAs

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO will join this year’s lineup for the 2020 Video Music Awards, set to air Aug. 30, MTV announced Tuesday. The four performers make up the second round of performers to be shared, following an earlier announcement that BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin would take the stage.

Ricch, who has three nominations for this year’s show, will perform for the first time on the VMAs. His viral hit “The Box” earned a song of the year nod, and the rapper himself is nominated for PUSH best new artist. This year will also mark the Weeknd’s second performance at the awards show and his first in five years. He is competing for six different awards this go-round.

Maluma, who has shared the cover of Variety this past week as one of the primary subjects of the Young Hollywood issue, is competing in the best Latin video category. CNCO has received nods for best quarantine performance and best choreography.

This year’s show will feature performances spread across various outdoor stages, as MTV announced that COVID-19 concerns led to the decision to cancel original plans to host the show at Barclays Center. The show has not yet determined whether there will be no audience or a limited one at each stage.

Last week, MTV announced that “Tru Jackson V.P.’s” Keke Palmer would host the show. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations, with nine each. “Rain on Me,” their collaborative hit featured on Gaga’s “Chromatica,” earned seven nods on its own.

Additional performers for this year’s VMAs will be announced closer to the event’s date.