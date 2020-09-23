SESAC’s Film/TV Composer Awards Include Kudos for Randy Newman, Christophe Beck

The Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) went online Wednesday to announce its annual Film & Television Composer Awards, honoring music composers and publishers.

Among the winners were Christophe Beck for “Frozen II” and Randy Newman for his work on “Marriage Story” and “Toy Story 4.” The celebration took place online and honored music composers in the categories of film, streaming media, cable television, network television and local television.

“It’s been an extraordinarily challenging year for all music creators,” said John Josephson, chairman-CEO of SESAC Rights Management. “This year, more than ever, it’s important that we pause to recognize the excellence of our film and television composers. Without their outstanding contributions to the creative process, the movies and television shows we love would be only a shadow of what they are. We’re beyond thrilled to honor our talented composers and publishers and look forward to celebrating their many accomplishments for years to come.”

“Film and television music is the best it’s ever been, thanks to our wonderful composers,” said Erin Collins, SESAC’s VP of film, television and developing media. While we miss celebrating with them in person this year, their incredible work continues and inspires us all,”

SESAC was found in 1931 by Paul Heinecke on the principle that “music is the common denominator… a communications instrument that knows no language barrier”.

Awards recipients’ video speeches can be viewed below:

The full list of honorees is below:

FILM

Christophe Beck: “Frozen II”

The Newton Brothers (Andy Grush): “Dr. Sleep”

The Newton Brothers (Taylor Stewart): “Dr. Sleep”

Randy Newman: “Marriage Story,” “Toy Story 4”

Daniel Lopatin: “Uncut Gems”

STREAMING MEDIA



Andy Grush

Bruce Miller

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Danny Lux

Gabriel Mann

Jason Derlatka

Jon Ehrlich

Matt Mariano

Taylor Stewart

CABLE Television



Ben Zebelman

Bruce Miller

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Craig Sharmat

Danny Lux

Dennis C. Brown

Devin Powers

Donnie Johnston

Jeff Garber

John Swihart

Phil Bright

Richard Bowers

NETWORK Television



Andrew Growcott: “Card Sharks”

Danny Lux: Grey’s “Anatomy, Manifest,” “The Good Wife”

David Dachinger: “PGA Tour Golf”

Evan Frankfort: “The Champion Within,” “The Voyager with Josh Garcia,” “Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer,” “Innovation Nation,” “Consumer 101,” “Vets Saving Pets,” “Dr. Chris Pet Vet,” “Pet Vet Dream Team,” “The Inspectors,” “Tails of Valor,” “Wilderness Vet”

François Hasden: “48 Hours”

Gabriel Mann: “A Million Little Things,” “Modern Family”

Guillermo Brown: “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Hagar Ben Ari: “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Jason Derlatka: “The Resident”

Jon Ehrlich: “The Resident”

Michael Egizi: “CBS Promos”

Paul Buckley: “Odd Squad”

Sean Motley: “The Voyager with Josh Garcia”

Steven Scalfati: “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Tim Mosher: “Card Sharks”

Tim Young: “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Trevor Howard: “The Inspectors”

Five Hundred South Songs: “Grey’s Anatomy,” “A Million Little Things”

Fox Tunes Inc: “Modern Family, ” “The Resident”

FRC Music Publishing: “Odd Squad”

Melywork Music: “48 Hours”

Music Box Street: “Card Sharks”

Must See Music: “Late Night with Seth Meyers”

Radical Rob Tunes: “PGA Tour Golf, “”Golf on CBS”

Songfair Inc: CBS Promos, “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Warner Hollywood Music LLC: “Manifest”

Zoo to You Music: Consumer 101, Did I Mention Invention?, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Hidden Heroes, Hope in the Wild, Innovation Nation, Journey with Dylan Dreyer, Lucky Dog, Pet Vet Dream Team, Tails of Valor, The Champion Within, The Inspectors, The Open Road with Dr. Chris, The Voyager with Josh Garcia, Vets Saving Pets, Wilderness Vet

LOCAL Television

Bob DeMarco: “Extra,” “The Doctors”

David Catalano: “Maury”

Dennis C. Brown: “Two and a Half Men”

Devin Powers: “Couples Court with the Cutlers,” “Paternity Court,” “Whacked Out Sports”

Evan Frankfort: “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin”

Fernando Corona: “Suelta la Sopa”

Gabriel Mann: “Modern Family”

Glenn Sherman: “Maury”

John Swihart: “How I Met Your Mother”

Mauricio Arriaga: “Sin Tu Mirada”

Michael Egizi: “DailyMailTV,” “Dr. Phil,” “The Doctors,” “Entertainment Tonight,” ” Extra,” “Hot Bench,” “Inside Edition,” “Rachael Ray”

Paul Buckley: “2 Broke Girls”

29 New Tunes Publishing: “The Doctors”

AND Syndicated Productions Inc: “Extra”

Anthem Test Vision Music: “The King of Queens”

Beginning to Roar: “Couples Court with the Cutlers,” “Paternity Court”

Fox Tunes Inc: “How I Met Your Mother,” “Modern Family, “”White Collar”

Jillian DVG Music: “Maury”

ME6121 Publishing: “Dr. Phil”

Musica Telemundo: Noticiero Telemundo, “Suelta la Sopa”

ole TV Avenue Music: “The Goldbergs”

Songfair Inc: “DailyMailTV,” “Dr. Phil,” “The Doctors,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “Face the Truth,” “Hot Bench,” “Rachael Ray”

Sony ATV Sounds LLC: “Jeopardy!”

Soundcast Music: “Despierta America”

Warner Hollywood Music LLC: “2 Broke Girls,” “Two and a Half Men”

Whack Two Publishing: “Whacked Out Sports”

Zoo to You Music: “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin”