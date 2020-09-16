Mark Awards Reveal Nominations for 2020 Production Music Kudos

The Production Music Association has announced the full list of nominees for the sixth annual Mark Awards, which celebrate the top achievements of the production music community in 24 categories. Jaswinder Singh and Jenna Dicken are among the artists who earned best hip-hop track nominations, and folk music artist Ruby Landen earned a nod for “Moving” in the best country track category.
The winners will be announced on Oct. 6 during a virtual ceremony, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Music supervisor and producer Michael Halatyn will be honored with the Ambassador Award.
The full list of nominees is below.
BEST TRACK CATEGORIES
Best Hip-Hop Track
“The W”
Jaswinder Singh, Chris Meesen, Robert Snell
BMG Production Music
“Helen Keller”
Jenna Dicken, Josephine Banham, Chris Constantinou, James Young
Universal Production Music
“Warp Zone (feat. Kokane)”
Bonetrips, Kokane, Liqid Parigo
Best Alternative Track
“Build Me Up”
Sean Michael McVerry
Strike Audio
“Take You Outside”
Cedric Gerard Patrick Oheix
Cezame Music Agency
“A Monkey’s Tale”
Damien Bregere, Matthieu Bregere
Cezame Music Agency
Best Ambient Track
“Gone”
Mirela Magdalena Nita
CrimeSonics
“Kjaere”
Michael Werner Maas
Audio Attack
“Elegy for the Living”
Saul Guanipa
VideoHelper
Best R&B/Soul Track
“Soul Sisters”
John Dwyer, William Bergman, Kathy Merrick
A-List Records
“Anthem”
Edgar Vargas
FirstCom Music
“Back To The Middle”
Ashley Thomas Clark
MYMA
Best Country Track
“Hold Your Horses”
Wayne Anthony Murray, David Stephen Goldsmith, Jeffrey Thomas Kightly
The Home of Happy
“Moving”
Ruby Landen
Cezame Music Agency
“Lord Take My Hand”
Jeff Roach, Ken Lewis, Scott Dente
Human Music
Best Dark/Mysterious Track
“Center of the Earth”
Saul Guanipa
VideoHelper
“Inflicted”
Eric Alexander Tannery, Jeffrey Fayman, Yoav Goren
Immediate Music
“Lineal Descent”
Eric Alexander Tannery, Jeffrey Fayman, Yoav Goren
Immediate Music
Best EDM Track
“In Store Rapport”
Daniel Mumford
Raft Music
“Street Destiny”
Seth Miles Norman
Warner Chappell Production Music
“We Are Young”
Vermair
MYMA
Best Film Trailer Track
“Walk to the Light”
Inon Zur
X-Ray Dog
“Gathering Storm”
Andrew James Christie, Skip Armstrong
KPM Trailers
“Encephalon”
Sergey Azbel, Dmitriy Mityukhin
Nova Production Music
Best Folk Track
“Skin And Bone”
Matthew Schwanke, Christopher Francis Hanso
MidCoast Music
“Sycamore Seeds”
Benjamin Ian Cocks
FirstCom Music
“Sky Turns Blue”
Lana McDonagh
The Home Of Happy
Best Investigative/Crime Track
“A Curious Voyage”
Dave Hewson, Bryan Lester, Jamie Fekete, Sam Slater
Score Production Music
“Twilight Zone”
Art Phillips, Beverly Klingsick
101 Music Pty Ltd
“Molecular Residue”
Joshua Wynter
CrimeSonics
Best Jazz Track
“Playful Swing”
Francis Jean Yves Lockwood
AXS
“Ile Saint-Louis Reverie”
Claude Salmieri
Universal Production Music
“We Know You By Heart”
Art Phillips, Frank Fabio & Beverly Klingsick
101 Music Pty Ltd
Best Non-Categorical/Wildcard Track
“Social Distance”
Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz
Warner Chappell Production Music
“The Joker’s Tango”
Or Kribos, Nitzan Sagie
Warner Chappell Production Music
“Higher”
Jay Woods
Nova Production Music
Best Orchestral Track
“Revelation”
Nitzan Sagie, Or Chausha
Warner Chappell Production Music
“Waltz Macabre”
Robert Leslie Bennett
Warner Chappell Production Music
“The Rise of The Railway”
Pablo Pico
Cezame Music Agency
Best Pop Track
“Beautiful Mess”
Kelly McCollough, Candace Mabra, David Kawamura
Strike Audio
“Lights in the Sky”
Benjamin Vella, Barnabas Freeman
Warner Chappell Production Music
“Better Than Maybe”
Ty Noam Frankel, Jason Bush, & James Delaney McHugh
Sounds of Red Bull
Best Rock Track
“Run It Gun It”
Joseph Saba, Stewart Winter
VideoHelper
“Easier On The Road”
Ashley Thomas Clark, Eric Rene Starczan
MYMA
“The Regulator”
Nick Tzios, Paul Ian Copestake
Warner Chappell Production Music
Best Vocal Track
“This Moment”
Sarah Hart, Ken Lewis, Scott Dente
Human Music
“Sky Turns Blue”
Lana McDonagh
The Home Of Happy
“I’m Mad After You”
Leonard Lieb Desarthe
MYMA
Best World Track
“Lost in Taiwan”
Laurent Delvac
Music for Productions
“C’est Toi Et Toi”
Frank Sinnassamy, Syra Parigo
“Cazador de Amores”
Juvenal Juarez
Alvani Tunes Music Library
BEST USE CATEGORIES
Best Use – Theatrical/Video Game Trailer
“Plunder”
Michael H. Lee
Ghostwriter Music
“Blood Moon Massacre”
Austin Seltzer, JD Bowden
Ghostwriter Music
“Extraction Point”
Aleksander Dimitrijevic
Immediate Music
Best Use – On-Air/OTT Promo
“The Wolves”
Cyrus Reynolds, Keeley Bumford, Gregg Lehrman
Universal Production Music
“Inner Armies”
Joseph Saba, Stewart Winter
VideoHelper
“Glory Us”
Matt Haick
VideoHelper
Best Use – Online/Digital Advertising
Tomahawk (Back To My Ways)
Nathan Bodiker, Sacha James Collisson, Vance Westlake
FirstCom Music
Power Trip
Patrick T. Hawes
West One Music Group
Master Showreel
Or Kribos, Or Chausha, Tiran Ezra. Elram Bokser
Warner Chappell Production Music
Best Use – Commercial Advertisement
“Born to Roll”
David Grow
Howling Music
“Lights On / Back On The Road”
Alexander Rudd, Zach Lemmon
EMI Production Music
“Extras As Standard”
Daniel Deijbom
Warner Chappell Production Music
Best Cover Art
Wandering Folk Club
Nicholas Stevenson
Warner Chappell Production Music
Preternatural
Rod Steele
Pop Machine
Heart Heavy
Abigail Lewis Boeger
Human Music
Best Production Music Artist
Adrean Farrugia
HARD
Lex Allen
SXSW Music Library
Saticoy
FirstCom Music
Art Phillips & the 101 Music Group
101 Music Pty Ltd
SPECIAL HONORS
Ambassador Award
Michael Halatyn