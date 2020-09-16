Mark Awards Reveal Nominations for 2020 Production Music Kudos

The Production Music Association has announced the full list of nominees for the sixth annual Mark Awards, which celebrate the top achievements of the production music community in 24 categories. Jaswinder Singh and Jenna Dicken are among the artists who earned best hip-hop track nominations, and folk music artist Ruby Landen earned a nod for “Moving” in the best country track category.

The winners will be announced on Oct. 6 during a virtual ceremony, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Music supervisor and producer Michael Halatyn will be honored with the Ambassador Award.

The full list of nominees is below.

BEST TRACK CATEGORIES

Best Hip-Hop Track

“The W”

Jaswinder Singh, Chris Meesen, Robert Snell

BMG Production Music

“Helen Keller”

Jenna Dicken, Josephine Banham, Chris Constantinou, James Young

Universal Production Music

“Warp Zone (feat. Kokane)”

Bonetrips, Kokane, Liqid Parigo

Best Alternative Track

“Build Me Up”

Sean Michael McVerry

Strike Audio

“Take You Outside”

Cedric Gerard Patrick Oheix

Cezame Music Agency

“A Monkey’s Tale”

Damien Bregere, Matthieu Bregere

Cezame Music Agency

Best Ambient Track

“Gone”

Mirela Magdalena Nita

CrimeSonics

“Kjaere”

Michael Werner Maas

Audio Attack

“Elegy for the Living”

Saul Guanipa

VideoHelper

Best R&B/Soul Track

“Soul Sisters”

John Dwyer, William Bergman, Kathy Merrick

A-List Records

“Anthem”

Edgar Vargas

FirstCom Music

“Back To The Middle”

Ashley Thomas Clark

MYMA

Best Country Track

“Hold Your Horses”

Wayne Anthony Murray, David Stephen Goldsmith, Jeffrey Thomas Kightly

The Home of Happy

“Moving”

Ruby Landen

Cezame Music Agency

“Lord Take My Hand”

Jeff Roach, Ken Lewis, Scott Dente

Human Music

Best Dark/Mysterious Track

“Center of the Earth”

Saul Guanipa

VideoHelper

“Inflicted”

Eric Alexander Tannery, Jeffrey Fayman, Yoav Goren

Immediate Music

“Lineal Descent”

Eric Alexander Tannery, Jeffrey Fayman, Yoav Goren

Immediate Music

Best EDM Track

“In Store Rapport”

Daniel Mumford

Raft Music

“Street Destiny”

Seth Miles Norman

Warner Chappell Production Music

“We Are Young”

Vermair

MYMA

Best Film Trailer Track

“Walk to the Light”

Inon Zur

X-Ray Dog

“Gathering Storm”

Andrew James Christie, Skip Armstrong

KPM Trailers

“Encephalon”

Sergey Azbel, Dmitriy Mityukhin

Nova Production Music

Best Folk Track

“Skin And Bone”

Matthew Schwanke, Christopher Francis Hanso

MidCoast Music

“Sycamore Seeds”

Benjamin Ian Cocks

FirstCom Music

“Sky Turns Blue”

Lana McDonagh

The Home Of Happy

Best Investigative/Crime Track

“A Curious Voyage”

Dave Hewson, Bryan Lester, Jamie Fekete, Sam Slater

Score Production Music

“Twilight Zone”

Art Phillips, Beverly Klingsick

101 Music Pty Ltd

“Molecular Residue”

Joshua Wynter

CrimeSonics

Best Jazz Track

“Playful Swing”

Francis Jean Yves Lockwood

AXS

“Ile Saint-Louis Reverie”

Claude Salmieri

Universal Production Music

“We Know You By Heart”

Art Phillips, Frank Fabio & Beverly Klingsick

101 Music Pty Ltd

Best Non-Categorical/Wildcard Track

“Social Distance”

Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz

Warner Chappell Production Music

“The Joker’s Tango”

Or Kribos, Nitzan Sagie

Warner Chappell Production Music

“Higher”

Jay Woods

Nova Production Music

Best Orchestral Track

“Revelation”

Nitzan Sagie, Or Chausha

Warner Chappell Production Music

“Waltz Macabre”

Robert Leslie Bennett

Warner Chappell Production Music

“The Rise of The Railway”

Pablo Pico

Cezame Music Agency

Best Pop Track

“Beautiful Mess”

Kelly McCollough, Candace Mabra, David Kawamura

Strike Audio

“Lights in the Sky”

Benjamin Vella, Barnabas Freeman

Warner Chappell Production Music

“Better Than Maybe”

Ty Noam Frankel, Jason Bush, & James Delaney McHugh

Sounds of Red Bull

Best Rock Track

“Run It Gun It”

Joseph Saba, Stewart Winter

VideoHelper

“Easier On The Road”

Ashley Thomas Clark, Eric Rene Starczan

MYMA

“The Regulator”

Nick Tzios, Paul Ian Copestake

Warner Chappell Production Music

Best Vocal Track

“This Moment”

Sarah Hart, Ken Lewis, Scott Dente

Human Music

“Sky Turns Blue”

Lana McDonagh

The Home Of Happy

“I’m Mad After You”

Leonard Lieb Desarthe

MYMA

Best World Track

“Lost in Taiwan”

Laurent Delvac

Music for Productions

“C’est Toi Et Toi”

Frank Sinnassamy, Syra Parigo

“Cazador de Amores”

Juvenal Juarez

Alvani Tunes Music Library

BEST USE CATEGORIES

Best Use – Theatrical/Video Game Trailer

“Plunder”

Michael H. Lee

Ghostwriter Music

“Blood Moon Massacre”

Austin Seltzer, JD Bowden

Ghostwriter Music

“Extraction Point”

Aleksander Dimitrijevic

Immediate Music

Best Use – On-Air/OTT Promo

“The Wolves”

Cyrus Reynolds, Keeley Bumford, Gregg Lehrman

Universal Production Music

“Inner Armies”

Joseph Saba, Stewart Winter

VideoHelper

“Glory Us”

Matt Haick

VideoHelper

Best Use – Online/Digital Advertising

Tomahawk (Back To My Ways)

Nathan Bodiker, Sacha James Collisson, Vance Westlake

FirstCom Music

Power Trip

Patrick T. Hawes

West One Music Group

Master Showreel

Or Kribos, Or Chausha, Tiran Ezra. Elram Bokser

Warner Chappell Production Music

Best Use – Commercial Advertisement

“Born to Roll”

David Grow

Howling Music

“Lights On / Back On The Road”

Alexander Rudd, Zach Lemmon

EMI Production Music

“Extras As Standard”

Daniel Deijbom

Warner Chappell Production Music

Best Cover Art

Wandering Folk Club

Nicholas Stevenson

Warner Chappell Production Music

Preternatural

Rod Steele

Pop Machine

Heart Heavy

Abigail Lewis Boeger

Human Music

Best Production Music Artist

Adrean Farrugia

HARD

Lex Allen

SXSW Music Library

Saticoy

FirstCom Music

Art Phillips & the 101 Music Group

101 Music Pty Ltd

SPECIAL HONORS

Ambassador Award

Michael Halatyn