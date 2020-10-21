2021 Grammy Nominations to Be Announced Nov. 24

The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Nov. 24.

The nominations will be announced via an hourlong Livestream beginning at 9 a.m. PT. Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason jr. will be reading categories and will be joined by past Grammy winners, nominees and hopefuls from remote locations across the country. The nominations virtual livestream will be available to view on grammy.com

All nominees for the 84 categories will be released via a press release and the Recording Academy’s social media platforms. Contenders for Album of the Year include: The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Fiona Apple. Although, Harry Styles’ highly regarded and still resurgent “Fine Line” didn’t make the Metacritic upper ranks, but it did just get named one of the 500 greatest albums of all time on Rolling Stone’s revised list. And not to be left out, Lady Gaga who hasn’t gotten a nom in the category since 2011, could be a contender with “Chromatica.”

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” looks like an obvious front-runner for Single of the Year. Swift will also have a shot with “Cardigan.” Other contenders could include, Post Malone’s “Circles,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” or Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage.”

The million-dollar question is BTS has never received a nomination until now, and with the release of their album, “Dynamite,” things could change come Nov. 24.

But of course all of this is speculation — we’ll all find out the real nominees next month.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.