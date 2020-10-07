Oscars’ Original Song Race Heats Up With Diane Warren Contender Performed in Italian (EXCLUSIVE)

Will Diane Warren finally take home an Oscar for best original song? The 11-time nominee already has “Free” from Disney Plus’ “The One and Only” in contention, and the veteran songwriter is aiming to better her odds with another contender in the mix.

From “The Life Ahead” starring Sophia Loren, “lo Si” (Seen) is the Grammy-winner’s second entry in the original song race with hope to land the nom for the 93rd Academy Awards set for next April.

“The song is in Italian and it’s the first time I’ve written a song for a foreign movie,” Warren tells Variety. “I read the script and I was so moved by it. The movie is beautiful.”

The film arrives to Netflix on Nov. 13 and tells the story of Madame Rosa (Loren), who takes in a 12-year-old street kid Momo played by Ibrahima Gueye — the same child who had recently robbed her. The two loners become each other’s protectors and form an unlikely bond and friendship.

“What struck me was I saw the word ‘Seen’ and I thought of the characters,” Warren adds. “The boy is this criminal kid and she’s a former prostitute and they’re living on the outside. No one really sees them and through their relationship, they truly see each other and they love one another.”

Warren’s guiding principle in writing the tune followed suit: “I see you, you can’t hide from me.”

Italian superstar Laura Pausini sings in her native language. Pausini recorded the song from her studio in Ravenna, Italy, and says: “I’m so thrilled and excited to use my voice to share this film’s powerful message all over the world. Needless to say, I feel this is an honor to myself and our country. I want to thank Diane Warren and [director] Edoardo Ponti for choosing my voice. ‘The Life Ahead’ really moved me. Sophia is so incredible in her role of Madame Rosa and watching her acting in this new movie, after so many years, is deeply touching.”

As for whether multiple songs will impact Warren’s chances, for better or worse, she’s not sweating it. “I love it,” says Warren. ” I’d rather be nominated 11 times than have won 20 years ago and not done anything since. I love the process, but I haven’t won yet…”