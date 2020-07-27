Composer Alan Menken Achieves EGOT Status After Daytime Emmy Win

Alan Menken became the latest recipient of EGOT status following his Daytime Emmy win on Sunday, July 26. Menken, who has eight Oscars, 11 Grammys and one Tony Award, took home the Daytime Emmy for outstanding original song in a children’s, young adult or animated program. Menken, pictured with Celine Dion at the “Beauty and the Beast” premiere in 2017, composed “Waiting in the Wings” for “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.”

His win makes him the 16th person to achieve EGOT status — winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award. He joins the elite group of winners alongside John Legend, Tim Rice, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Hayes, Marvin Hamlisch, Mike Nichols, Robert Lopez, Richard Rogers, John Gielgud, Jonathan Tunick and Scott Rudin.

Menken scored “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Enchanted,” “Pocahontas” and “Tangled” and many other Disney classics, writing songs such as “Under the Sea,” “A Whole New World” and “Be Our Guest.” Live-action features “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Newsies” are also on his resume.

He’ll next bring his melodic talents to “Spellbound,” the Skydance Animation film centers on a young girl who must break a spell that has split her kingdom in two. Menken will be joined by lyricist and frequent collaborator Glenn Slater (“Tangled”) and music producer Chris Montan (“The Little Mermaid,” “Frozen”). The animated feature will be directed by Vicky Jenson (“Shrek”) and written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin (“Mulan”) and Linda Woolverton (“Beauty and the Beast”).