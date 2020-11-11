CMA Awards 2020 Winners List (Updated)

The 54th annual CMA Awards telecast is being broadcast live on ABC.

The show began with a medley of Charlie Daniels hits featuring Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osborne, and continued with a monologue by hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

“For your safety, I’ve had Morgan Wallen quarantined in my dressing room for two weeks now,” quipped Rucker, shortly before Wallen took the stage to perform “More Than My Hometown.”

Maren Morris’ “The Bones” won the first two awards of the night, for single and song of the year.

Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay were very socially distanced from Nashville as well as one another, having pre-filmed their performance of “10,000 Hours” from the stage of an empty Hollywood Bowl.

The winners so far:

Single of the Year

“The Bones”

Maren Morris

Greg Kurstin, producer

Song of the Year

“The Bones”

Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz. writers

New Artist

Morgan Wallen