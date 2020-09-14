Khalid’s ‘Talk’ Wins BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Song of the Year Award; Post Malone, J. Cole Tie for Top Songwriter Honor

Khalid, Post Malone, J. Cole and producer Nick Mira among the top honorees as BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) unveiled its annual list of winners for the R&B/hip-hop awards Monday morning.

Song of the year honors went to Khalid’s “Talk,” which had also been nominated for record of the year at the 2020 Grammys. As a thank-you, the singer offered BMI an exclusive acoustic performance of the tune (see below), which is being celebrated for getting more play than any other R&B song co-written by BMI members in the last year.

J. Cole and Post Malone tied for songwriter of the year. Each co-wrote three of BMI’s most played songs in the represented genres. Cole won for having “A Lot,” “Middle Child” and “The London” make the list, while Malone had “Goodbyes, “Sunflower” and “Wow” show up among the year’s most performed.

Khalid and Post Malone came into the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards already having scored top honors this summer at the BMI Pop Awards, where the two performers had tied for the songwriter of the year award. Malone is also on a streak at the R&B/hip-hop awards, since this is his second year in a row being named as songwriter of the year there.

Sony/ATV Publishing was named publisher of the year, getting that honor for the second year in a row. The publisher represented 20 of the songs named as the best performing R&B/hip-hop hits of the year.

Nick Mira was the producer of the year winner. BMI cited his 10 collaborations with BMI writers to make the Billboard Hot 100 in the last year, including two with the late Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams” and “Bandit.” Seven other producers recevied kudos for having five or more charting songs with BMI writers: Charlie Handsome, London On Da Track, Mike Dean, Eminem, Tay Keith, Taz Taylor and Wheezy Beatz.

A complete list of BMI’s winners can be found here. The site also includes acceptance speeches from some of the winners. In honor of this being the 20th anniversary of the org’s R&B/hip-hop awards, some past winners created videos of their memoriesfor the site, including Brandy, H.E.R., Patti LaBelle and Ludacris.