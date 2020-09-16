ACM Awards Winners 2020 (Updating Live)

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing on Wednesday night and being hosted by Keith Urban. The show will be broadcast live from three iconic Nashville locations: Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Taylor Swift is set to perform “Betty” from her “Folklore” album at the ACM Awards, marking her first performance on a country music show in seven years. Other performers include Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and Urban.

See the full list of winners and nominees below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes (WINNER)

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green (WINNER)

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

GIRL — Maren Morris

Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” — Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You” — Lady A

SONG OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Some of It” — Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett (WINNER)

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey (WINNER)

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

Fooled Around and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King (WINNER)

Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

What Happens in a Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell