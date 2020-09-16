ACM Awards Winners 2020 (Updating Live)

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing on Wednesday night and being hosted by Keith Urban. The show will be broadcast live from three iconic Nashville locations: Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.
Taylor Swift is set to perform “Betty” from her “Folklore” album at the ACM Awards, marking her first performance on a country music show in seven years. Other performers include Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and Urban.
See the full list of winners and nominees below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes (WINNER)
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green (WINNER)
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
GIRL — Maren Morris
Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” — Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You” — Lady A
SONG OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Some of It” — Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett (WINNER)
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey (WINNER)
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
Fooled Around and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King (WINNER)
Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
What Happens in a Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell