Warner Chappell Music Opens Second Office in Mainland China

Warner Chappell Music has opened its second office in mainland China — in Shanghai — the company announced today. The publishing division of Warner Music Group has its sights on a fast-growing market, which is home to a number of digital services including KuGou, KuWo, QQ Music and NetEase Cloud Music, the latter of which struck a deal with Warner Chappell in May. These platforms drive significant revenue from karaoke and live streaming services, which pay out to publishers for the rights to such musical works.

“Shanghai has an incredible music scene and many songwriters move here from across China to pursue their careers,” said Monica Lee, president of Warner Chappell Music Asia. “The city is also home to many of China’s advertising, brand and entertainment businesses, so it’s the logical place to open our new office that’ll complement our existing presence in Beijing.”

Added Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO, and Carianne Marshall, co-chair and COO, of Warner Chappell: “We’re committed to growing the presence of Warner Chappell Music in Asia, and our new office in Shanghai is a significant milestone on that journey. There are so many exciting publishing opportunities in China, and we’re looking forward to better connecting local songwriters and brands with our global network.”

Warner Chappell Music, which has a history dating back more than 200 years, has interest in copyrights by works composed by Alan Menken, Chris Stapleton, Eric Clapton, Green Day, Justin Tranter, Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves, Radiohead, Kevin Yi, Pharrell Williams and Steve Aoki, among many others.