Universal Music Vietnam’s First Signing Is Pop Phenom Phùng Khánh Linh

Universal Music Vietnam (UMV), in partnership with Vietnamese independent label Times Records (Hãng Đĩa Thời Đại), has signed Vietnamese pop sensation Phùng Khánh Linh. The announcement comes on the heels of Universal Music Group opening UMV’s offices in Ho Chi Minh City last month. The territory is headed by general manager Lan Khanh Phung.

Phùng Khánh Linh was a finalist on Vietnam’s version of “The Voice” in 2015 and went on to release the hit “Hôm Nay Tôi Buồn,” which has logged more than 250 million streams across digital platforms and over 65 million views on YouTube. Her new single, “World Without You (Thế Giới Không Anh),” was released on July 31 (watch the video below). It previews her forthcoming album slated for release later this year.

Said Phùng Khánh Linh: “I am astonished, delighted and extremely excited to become the first artist to sign with Universal Music Vietnam — a company that manages numerous top global artists that I am in love with and in awe of. I hope that the partnership between Times Records and Universal Music Vietnam will enable my music to reach the hearts of audiences around the world.”

Lan Khanh Phung described Phùng Khánh Linh as “a talented singer-songwriter that has the potential to help introduce Vietnamese music and culture to music fans here in Vietnam, throughout the region and around the world. This is an exciting time for music in Vietnam, and the launch of Universal Music Vietnam shows our commitment to supporting local music talent and artistry.”

Added Calvin Wong, CEO of Universal Music Southeast Asia and senior vice president, Asia: “This is exciting start for our new division in Vietnam, which is a rapidly developing digital market and home to many talented local artists and musicians. We look forward to further expanding our roster under Lan Khanh Phung’s leadership, helping to boost the local ecosystem and providing support both across Southeast Asia and globally through UMG’s unrivalled network of companies around the world.”

And finally, Lam Thoi Dai of Times Records said: “Phùng Khánh Linh makes delicate and creative music and ‘Word Without You’ marks another bold chapter in her musical development.”