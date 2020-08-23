BTS Releases Two Remix Versions of ‘Dynamite’ Hit Single

Superstar K-pop band, BTS has released two remix versions of current hit single “Dynamite.” The disco-pop tune, the group’s first song entirely in English, is already a record breaker.

Label, Big Hit Entertainment announced Monday that BTS has unveiled an additional acoustic track and an EDM version.

“While the minimal acoustic track puts at the very forefront the members’ vocals, the EDM is a rearrangement of the original song that maximizes the upbeat and fun vibes,” BHE said in a statement.

Releasing “Dynamite” was not originally part of BTS’ plans. It came just six months after the release of the group’s fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” which was released on Feb. 21. But the band members changed approach after hearing the finished version, and decided that it could be a tonic for currently troubled times.

“As soon as we heard it, we thought it was really fun and exciting, a fun and cheery song that wasn’t that serious. It just made us feel good when we heard it,” RM explained during a recent online press conference. “We really wanted to share this energy with the fans as soon as possible.”

Propelled by enormously loyal fan-power, known as BTS’ Army, “Dynamite” took the number one spot on Spotify’s “Global Top 50,” the first time that has been achieved by a Korean act. The song also achieved 101.1 million video views in its first 24 hours on YouTube, with the video video was directed by Yong Seok Choi of production firm Lumpens.

“BTS has no intention of stopping and seeks to further spread the positive energy around the world with the new remix versions,” the band said in a message.

The group’s fourth theatrical film, “Break the Silence: The Movie,” is scheduled to hit more than 70 countries beginning Sept. 10, with a rollout in an additional 40-plus regions Sept. 24.