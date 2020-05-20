BTS Super-Producer Bang Si-Hyuk Scores Korean Reality Show ‘I-Land’

Bang Si-Hyuk, the mastermind behind K-pop mega-stars BTS, is getting his own reality show.

Bang, CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, is attached to executive produce new reality series “I-Land” for Korean music network Mnet, with Big Hit set to produce. “I-Land” marks the first project out of Mnet and Big Hit’s joint venture Belift Lab, launched in 2019.

Airing on June 26, the show — which released a mysterious teaser trailer (below) on May 7 — will find Bang taking on the Simon Cowell-esque role of discovering fresh talent and transforming them into K-pop stars.

Big Hit Entertainment recently rejigged its management structure, with Bang taking on the role of chairman. He is now supported by global CEO Lenzo Yoon and HQ CEO Jiwon Park. Bang will oversee the company’s core business, while continuing to oversee music production and creative operations.

Bang is a veteran of the Korean music industry and worked as a producer and entrepreneur before taking on executive roles via Big Hit Entertainment. The music label recorded bumper profits in 2019, with revenue nearly doubling to $508 million, and operating profit growing by 28% to $85.4 million.

BTS sold 3.72 million copies of “BTS’ Map of the Soul: Persona” album, according to independent data from the official Gaon Charts. The band accounted for more than half of Big Hit’s total album sales.