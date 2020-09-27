BTS to Release New Album, ‘BE (Deluxe Edition),” in November

K-pop titans BTS have announced the release of their new album “BE (Deluxe Edition)” slated for November 20.

According to the announcement, “The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.’”

It also notes that “For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc.,” adding that it “reflects the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations of BTS while working on the album. This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most ‘BTS-ish’ music yet.

The group has been sharing moments from the album’s creation on their official YouTube channel “BangtanTV.”

“BE (Deluxe Edition)” will be available worldwide at midnight EST on November 20. The album will be printed in limited quantities for first-run print only- stocks and pre-order periods may vary by retailer.

BTS will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for a weeklong special from Sept 28 to Oct 2, bringing comedy and amazing performances. BTS will also hold their online concert “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” on October 10 and 11.

Just over a month ago, the video for the group’s latest single “Dynamite” broke YouTube records by scoring the most views in 24 hours in the platform’s history, officially topping 100 million in that time frame.

BTS made more history with “Dynamite” by becoming the first K-pop act ever to top the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row. The song represents their first English-language single, and according to Spotify, it sparked a 300% increase in the number of people listening to their music for the first time.

The Fallon special will continue the marked jump in BTS appearances on U.S. TV, which recently included a rendition of “Dynamite” on “America’s Got Talent.”