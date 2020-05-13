BTS Announces Live-Streamed Concert ‘Bang Bang Con’

Korean pop sensation, BTS has announced that it will perform a live-streamed concert next month.

The move will allow the 7-piece boy band to re-connect with its legion fans worldwide – referred to as the band’s Army – at a time when coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions are keeping people at home and socially distanced. Contact-free communication is referred to as ‘un-tact’ in contemporary Korean usage.

The band said that its “Bang Bang Con The Live” concert will be held on June 14, at 6pm Korean time. That is 5am for fans in New York and 2am for those on the U.S. West Coast.

The band said that the paid-for concert will run for approximately 90 minutes and be followed with other content. Details will be updated in the coming weeks.

BTS has previously garnered an enthusiastic response from its fan army with an online streaming concert weekend which consisted of recordings of footage from past live concerts and fan meeting events. That amassed 50.6 million views in total and a claimed 2.24 million concurrent viewers.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the band in April to postpone its entire “Map of the Soul” world tour. It had been scheduled to kick off on April 25. It was due to have included concerts in Seoul, and Japan, Europe and North American, though the stateside leg was one of the first elements to be canceled. Within Europe, the band had been scheduled to play two dates at London’s Twickenham Stadium on July 3-4, with further shows set for Berlin and Barcelona.

BTS released its latest album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ in February. Within minutes of its release, the second official music video from the album, “ON,” became the biggest YouTube Premiere of all time, with 1.54 million concurrent viewers tuned in for the clip’s debut on YouTube Premieres.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.