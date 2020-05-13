Variety to Host Screening and Q&A With AMC’s ‘Quiz’ Cast and Writer

The Variety Streaming Room will host an exclusive series premiere screening presented by AMC of the first episode from upcoming series, Quiz, on May 27 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. Immediately following the show, Variety’s Michael Schneider will conduct a Q&A with stars Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”), Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) and Michael Sheen (“Good Omens”) along with writer/executive producer James Graham.

Quiz chronicles the infamous scandal of Charles Ingram, a contestant on the ITV quiz show “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” While his first night on the show is a disaster, the second night, the unsuspecting Charles Ingram, played by Matthew Macfadyen, has a brand-new strategy and successfully moves all the way up the question ladder. Eventually, an increasingly suspicious production team launches an investigation that leads them to an incriminating pattern of coughs in the studio audience. Charged with fraud and persecuted by the public and press, Charles, his wife Diana and the alleged cougher head to court. At first it seems the trial is an easy decision, but as the case for the defense gets underway, the jury learns there is far more to the story than they realize.

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy Award for outstanding drama series with “Mad Men” in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before “Breaking Bad” won it in 2013 and 2014. The network’s series “The Walking Dead” is the highest-rated series in cable history.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span from private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

