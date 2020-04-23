Variety Streaming Room to Present NAB Show’s Executive Leadership Summit

Variety will present NAB Show’s annual Executive Leadership Summit virtually in the Variety Streaming Room on May 11 and May 13 beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT, offering four timely conversations including a live keynote conversation with WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Robert Greenblatt, plus panels with leading entertainment executives at Sony Pictures Television, YouTube, Viacom, Freeform and more.

Greenblatt will discuss WarnerMedia’s highly anticipated streaming platform HBO Max upon its May launch, plus strategies for other brands in his portfolio including HBO, TNT, TBS, truTV and Otter Media.

Also set for the Executive Leadership Summit are a keynote conversation with Lilly Singh, host, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” and the panel discussion “A View From Above: TV Transformed,” featuring Jeff Grossman, EVP, content strategy and operations, CBS All Access & CBS Entertainment Digital; Keith Le Goy, president, networks and distribution, Sony Pictures Television; Alison Hoffman, president, domestic networks, Starz; and Tiran Dagan, Chief Digital Officer of Communications, Media and Technology Business, Cognizant.

Additionally, a panel discussion “Cracking Gen Z for Entertainment Engagement” will feature Tricia Melton, SVP marketing, Freeform; Rob Holmes, VP programming, Roku; Angela Courtin, global head of brand marketing, YouTube TV and Originals; and Brianna Cayo Cotter, SVP, social impact youth and entertainment brands, Viacom.

Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP) will also present exclusive findings from its report “The Rulers of Engagement,” a look at the most dominant companies in the media and technology spaces, conducted in association with NAB Show.

“Variety is pleased to host NAB Show’s Executive Leadership Summit in the Variety Streaming Room. Industry collaboration and thought leadership are key to addressing the challenges confronting our people and our businesses,” said Variety group publisher & chief revenue officer Michelle Sobrino-Stearns.

“This year’s Executive Leadership Summit is a unique and valuable opportunity for the NAB Show community to experience premium education content featuring some of the most influential brands and leaders in the business as well as exclusive research on how they are effectively engaging with audiences,” said NAB executive vice president of conventions and business operations Chris Brown. “We look forward to having ELS kick off our NAB Show Express online education program.”

The Executive Leadership Summit, held annually at NAB Show, is an exclusive, invite-only, separately ticketed event. Registration for the 2020 virtual event is free and open to all. Click here to reserve your spot: Variety.com/nabshow.