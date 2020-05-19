Variety Streaming Room to Host Q&A With ‘Killing Eve’ Team on June 1

The Variety Streaming Room is hosting a Q&A conversation with “Killing Eve” stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw, along with executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle on June 1, presented by BBC America.

Variety’s Michael Schneider will moderate the conversation that will take a look at highlights from the newest season of the critically acclaimed series.

“Killing Eve,” based on the “Codename Villanelle” novellas by Luke Jennings, stars Oh as MI5 agent Eve Polastri, and Comer as the psychopathic assassin Villanelle. Season 3 continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but who are now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other costs both of them friends, family, allegiances and more.

The third season of “Killing Eve” is executive produced by Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Woodward Gentle and Oh. Over 1.1 million viewers tuned into the Season 3 premiere, which aired on April 12. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

“Killing Eve” is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span from private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot at variety.com/bbcakillingeve and stay up-to-date with the latest virtual events by signing up for the Variety Live Media Newsletter here.