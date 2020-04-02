PMC Announces New Sports Media Website, Sportico

Penske Media Corporation announced its new investment into the sports industry on Thursday with the launch of Sportico, a digital content platform providing sports industry news, data, information, strategies, leadership, insight and live media.

The new venture will be led by sports and entertainment executive Dick Glover serving as president and CEO. Joining Glover will be national sports business reporter Scott Soshnick, who will serve as the platform’s editor-in-chief and head of content.

“We are truly excited about becoming the preeminent information destination for the $500 billion sports industry,” said PMC chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “This launch is consistent with Penske Media Corporation’s long record of success in business to business and consumer publishing ventures. Sports enables us to complement our technology, entertainment, art, music, fashion, media and lifestyle properties.”

Sportico plans to become the global media and publishing leader in the business of sports while leveraging PMC’s industry leading infrastructure and best practices for digital publishing, news gathering, research, data, live media and events.