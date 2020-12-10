Patty Jenkins to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘Rogue Squadron’

Patty Jenkins will direct a new “Star Wars” movie, titled “Rogue Squadron,” it was announced during Thursday’s Disney Investor Conference.

It’s slated for Christmas 2023, and is set to follow pilots across the “Star Wars” universe.

We are thrilled to have the great Patty Jenkins directing our @StarWars feature film Rogue Squadron, and as a true admirer of her work, it is an honor to have Patty directing her next film for us! https://t.co/5jKqaQ6Guk — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 10, 2020

The news makes Jenkins the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” feature film; Victoria Mahoney was the first woman on a “Star Wars” directing team, serving as second unit director on “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Jenkins’ next film, “Wonder Woman 1984,” will debut on HBO Max and in theaters this Christmas Day.

