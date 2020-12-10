×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Read Next: Advisory Panel Recommends Approval of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.

Patty Jenkins to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘Rogue Squadron’

Patty Jenkins Power of Women Variety
Art Streiber for Variety

Patty Jenkins will direct a new “Star Wars” movie, titled “Rogue Squadron,” it was announced during Thursday’s Disney Investor Conference.

It’s slated for Christmas 2023, and is set to follow pilots across the “Star Wars” universe.

The news makes Jenkins the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” feature film; Victoria Mahoney was the first woman on a “Star Wars” directing team, serving as second unit director on “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Jenkins’ next film, “Wonder Woman 1984,” will debut on HBO Max and in theaters this Christmas Day.

More to come…

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad