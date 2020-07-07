×
John Mulaney Sets Two ‘Sack Lunch Bunch’ Specials at Comedy Central

Sack Lunch Bunch Season 1
Jeffrey Neira/Netflix

John Mulaney is bringing the “Sack Lunch Bunch” to Comedy Central.

Variety has confirmed that Mulaney has signed a deal with the cabler to host and executive produce two new “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch” specials. The first special debuted on Netflix this past December.

The first installment of the “Sack Lunch Bunch” was an hour-long variety special starring Mulaney, over a dozen child actors, and celebrity guests like Jake Gyllenhaal, Natasha Lyonne, and David Byrne. Mulaney co-wrote it with Marika Sawyer with music by composer Eli Bolin. Rhys Thomas directed. It was well received by critics, holding a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

