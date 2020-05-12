×
HBO Max, Facebook and PwC Execs to Discuss Thoughtful Audience Engagement in ‘Rebooting the Entertainment Industry’

The second episode of the weekly, virtual series “Rebooting the Entertainment Industry,” sponsored by PwC and Ad Council, will stream on Tuesday, May 19 at 10:00 am PT featuring Katie Soo, SVP, head of growth marketing, HBO Max; Lori Driscoll, partner, PwC; and Jennifer Howard, group director, entertainment, technology and connectivity, Facebook. The episode will explore thoughtful audience engagement practices in response to the public’s anxiety surrounding COVID-19.

Panelists will discuss how entertainment companies have chosen to roll out service-first engagement strategies, such as free trial subscriptions and early at-home film releases. They will also touch on how brands build meaningful, loyal audiences for their projects and platforms in an uncertain consumer environment.

“Rebooting the Entertainment Industry” is a weekly, five-part series in the newly launched Variety Streaming Room exploring how the entertainment industry is refocusing and redefining business during significant COVID-19 disruptions. The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span from private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

