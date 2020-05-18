Variety Streaming Room: Industry Execs to Explore How Surging Viewership Is Redefining TV Strategies

The Variety Streaming Room is hosting a conversation with TV executives on June 4 to explore how surging viewership is forcing the industry to rewrite its strategies for advertising, measurement and overall best practices.

Variety’s Todd Spangler will moderate the conversation that includes panelists Mark Egan, the West Coast managing director at MediaCom, and Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer at LiveRamp TV, with more to be announced.

“We are excited to partner with Variety to unpack the new and still rapidly changing TV landscape with key industry partners from across the advertising ecosystem,” said Prasad. “Vital topics must include measurement value and how to maximize the customer experience. This cuts across distribution, creative, addressability, and rapidly changing global events.”

Christine Grammier, head of buy-side at LiveRamp, will introduce research exploring the huge spikes in viewership seen across linear and digital platforms since the coronavirus outbreak. Following the introduction, panelists will engage in a discussion about how the current state of the industry is impacting TV strategies, best measurement practices for platforms, and how advanced addressable technologies can inform outcome-based decisioning. An underlying theme will spotlight collaboration between media platforms, media buyers and their partners and why it is necessary they come together to sustain viewership growth long-term.

“Variety is excited to review innovative research and data with industry leaders and executives to better inform our audience,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer at Variety.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.