Bruce LaBruce’s Queer Comedy ‘Sant-Narcisse’ Acquired by Best Friend Forever (EXLCUSIVE)

Brussels-based Best Friend Forever has acquired Canadian artist-turned-filmmaker Bruce LaBruce’s queer comedy fantasy “Saint-Narcisse,” ahead of Cannes’ virtual Marché du Film.

Set in 1972 Canada, “Saint-Narcisse” follows Dominic, a handsome narcissistic young man who discovers the existence of his twin brother, living in a remote monastery lead by a depraved priest. Dominic sets out to save him and reunite once and for all. The two beautiful, identical brothers are soon embroiled in a strange web of sex, revenge and redemption.

“‘Saint-Narcisse’ is my biggest budgeted and most ambitious movie to date with spectacular locations, elevated cinematography and art direction,” said LaBruce, who has so far written and directed 11 feature films, notably “Gerontophilia” which played at Venice in 2013 and “Pierrot Lunaire” which won the Teddy Award in Berlin in 2014.

“Every filmmaker should make at least one film in their career on the following subjects: twins or doppelgangers, incest, a cabin in the woods, nuns and/or monks, a motorcycle driver, lesbians living in the wild, and a sexually abusive priest. ‘Saint-Narcisse’ has allowed me to combine all of these subjects in one film!” added LaBruce.

Martin Gondre and Charles Bin, Best Friend Forever co-founders, described “Saint-Narcisse” as “sarcastic and smart, a film that makes you laugh, gasp and then stabs you in the heart. Or pulls on your heartstrings.”

“With his unique eye and 70s B-movie aesthetic, Bruce tackles our current fascination with narcissism and self-obsession immersed in a web of sex and mystery,” said the pair.

“Saint-Narcisse” stars newcomer Felix-Antoine Duval as the twins, Tania Kontoyanni, Alexandra Petrachuck and Andreas Apergis. The film is produced by Nicolas Comeau at 1976 Productions and Paul Scherzer at Six Island Productions. Raven Banner and AZ Films will release “Saint-Narcisse” in Canada.

Best Friend Forever is handling international sales on “Saint-Narcisse” and will unveil exclusive clips of the film at the virtual market.

Based in Toronto, LaBruce is also a well-known photographer and artist who has had several gallery shows around the world, including a photo exhibit called “Obscenity” at La Fresh Gallery in Madrid which sparked a national ruckus in Spain.

Best Friend Forever’s current roster includes Patric Chiha’s “If It Were Love” which won this year’s Teddy Award at Berlin and Camilo Restrepo’s “Los Conductos,” winner of the best first feature award at Berlin, as well as Matthew Rankin’s “The Twentieth Century,” Valentyn Vasyanovych’s “Atlantis” and Juris Kursietis’ “Oleg.”