×

‘The Prince of Egypt’: Theater Review

Constantly going from zero to emotional overload, this animation-to-stage adaptation is so effortful it’s enervating.

By

David's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Prince of Egypt review
CREDIT: Matt Crockett
With:
Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Mercedesz Csampai, Joe Dixon, Alexia Khadime, Debbie Kurup, Adam Pearce, Tanisha Spring, Gary Wilmot, Silas Wyatt-Barke, Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Danny Becker, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Sophia Faroughi, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scot Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Niko Wirachman, Sasha Woodward.

2 hours 40 minutes

In “The Prince of Egypt,” a swords-and-sandals epic minus the swords, no one speaks, they declaim; no one questions, they implore to the heavens. In a musical re-telling of the Exodus story that is bigger on plagues than on developed characterization, subtlety was always going to be in short supply. But did everything have to be so strenuous? When, late in the first act, a genial, blessedly relaxed Gary Wilmot appears as Jethro to lead the company in song welcoming Moses back among his people, you suddenly realize what’s been missing: engaging warmth.

In the hit 1998 Dreamworks Animation movie (with music by “Wicked” composer Stephen Schwartz), the portentous dialogue beloved of every biblical epic — including “The Ten Commandments,” which shares much of the same story — was more than counterbalanced by the sweep and swirl of fast-paced visuals. In animation where anything is possible and everything can change in an instant, that’s relatively easily achieved. But even on one of London’s widest stages, it’s a much tougher assignment to whip up instantly changing locations — everything from Egyptian palaces to pyramid building sites to the parting of the Red Sea.

In this busy, bold production — the undisclosed budget runs to a cast of 31 plus children, a band of 15 and a vast crew, all helmed by director Scott Schwartz (also the composer’s son) — the attempt to solve the staging problems begins with the well-meshed design team’s work.

Popular on Variety

Set designer Kevin Depinet hangs huge, dangling curtains stretching out from across the stage to beyond the proscenium arch, wrapping the sides of the cavernous auditorium. They operate as screens for Jon Driscoll’s ceaseless projection images, most of them literal, and as a device to give the audience in the cavernous auditorium a stronger sense of being closer to the action.

There’s also a screen above the stage upon which images of rolling clouds and super-saturated sunsets are projected, and the tonal palate makes “Gone With The Wind” seem the model of restraint. And speaking of slave dramas, Schwartz has come up with the fittest group of slaves you can imagine. `

That’s probably a good thing given how much work choreographer Sean Cheesman gives them to do. He puts his energetic, well-drilled dancers not just in the ensemble numbers you’d expect — songs of group terror or rejoicing — but as storytelling devices.

Want to show baby Moses in his basket floating down the Nile? Dress eight dancers in skimpy blue and lilac and have them waft then lie down in rows to roll the basket to shore. Need chariots for the breakneck race between adolescent chums Moses and Rameses? Have two teams of six leap into position in human pyramids, with another behind to billow out costume designer Ann Hould-Ward’s capes.

But outside of those specific groupings, the most noticeable thing about the choreography, beyond quite how much of it there is, is how perilously little of it expresses anything except the dancers’ work. And having already seen them writhing in clusters, when they gather again to play God in the burning bush, the device feels secondhand. In the desert they at last have authentic-seeming “folksy” moves, but they are preceded by balletic poses with impressive leg extensions for no discernible reason.

That number gives composer Stephen Schwartz his best opportunity to show off his skill writing a Jewish-toned folk song of celebration. Elsewhere, with Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack gone from the proceedings, he fills gaps with fresh songs to complement the movie hits.

Alongside the roar of lushly harmonized choral numbers, routinely reprised, there are the expected anthemic power ballads, replete with mostly anodyne lyrics strongly orchestrated by August Eriksmoen. And having clocked the fact that Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston were on the original soundtrack, none of the uniformly strong-voiced leads holds back on the melismas, least of all Christine Allado’s initially enraged slave then enraptured wife Tzipporah, who is given the opportunity to let rip. That’s symptomatic of the entire bombastic production. Constantly going from zero to emotional overload, it’s so effortful it’s enervating.

Luke Brady does what he can in the role of Moses, laying on the gravitas half way through after being busily boisterous with youthful dialogue via Philip Lazebnik’s clunky book, which sees fit to have Rameses’s grateful, “You’re always at my back” followed by Moses’s “I certainly don’t want to see your front.”

It’s typical of the production that, not content with the strength of Brady’s voice, Scott Schwarz places him three-quarters of the way downstage for his yearning solo “For the Rest Of My Life” and then, just before the finish, has him walk forward four paces so that he can be hit with criss-crossing lightbeams for no reason other than to put a button on the number.

There’s sincere weight to the sensitive scene following the smiting of the first-born and, as expected, projections go into overdrive for the parting of the sea. But even here, the sequence suffers because the hydraulics that lift the stage to kill the Egyptians have already been used too similarly elsewhere in the show, thus robbing the stagecraft of dramatic surprise.

This musical may well play to the movie’s fans. Like Disney’s “The Lion King,” the biggest animation-to-stage-tuner hit (22 years and counting), the opening sequence of “The Prince of Egypt” features a rising sun. But the similarities, in terms of mega-hits, may end there.

'The Prince of Egypt': Theater Review

Dominion Theatre; 2,069 seats; £79.50 ($101) top. Opened Feb. 25, 2020. Reviewed Feb. 24. Closes Oct. 31. Running time: TWO HOURS, 40 MIN.

Production: A Dreamworks Theatricals, Michael McCabe, Neil Laidlaw, John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, Michael Parks presentation of a musical in two acts based on the Dreamworks Animation film, book by Philip Lazebnick, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

Creative: Directed by Scott Schwartz. Choreographed by Sean Cheeseman. Musical direction, Dave Rose. Sets, Kevin Depinet; costumes, Ann Hould-Ward; lighting, Mike Billings; projection design, Jon Driscoll; sound Gareth Owen; music supervision and arrangements, Dominick Amednum; orchestrations, August Eriksmoen; production stage manager, Dominique Pierre-Louis.

Cast: Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Mercedesz Csampai, Joe Dixon, Alexia Khadime, Debbie Kurup, Adam Pearce, Tanisha Spring, Gary Wilmot, Silas Wyatt-Barke, Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Danny Becker, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Sophia Faroughi, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scot Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Niko Wirachman, Sasha Woodward.

More Legit

  • The Prince of Egypt review

    'The Prince of Egypt': Theater Review

    In “The Prince of Egypt,” a swords-and-sandals epic minus the swords, no one speaks, they declaim; no one questions, they implore to the heavens. In a musical re-telling of the Exodus story that is bigger on plagues than on developed characterization, subtlety was always going to be in short supply. But did everything have to [...]

  • Katori Hall

    Listen: Katori Hall's 'Quiet Revolution'

    Playwright Katori Hall’s latest, “The Hot Wing King,” centers on a group of black gay men — a community so rarely depicted onstage in the theater that she can’t think of another example. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: Which means there’s real power just to see them represented. “Because there aren’t a ton of images [...]

  • Cirque Du Soleil Volta

    Volta: Cirque Du Soleil’s Latest Blends Themes of Self-Discovery with Street Sports

    Blending themes of loneliness, isolation and self-discovery with the magnetic culture of street sports, Cirque du Soleil’s latest iteration, “Volta,” is an eye-popping and psychically soothing spiritual journey experienced through a prism of jaw-dropping acrobatics and aerodynamics that leave one gasping for breath. The Montreal-based entertainment company has produced a steady string of awe-inspiring shows [...]

  • Cambodian Rock Band review

    'Cambodian Rock Band': Theater Review

    Is there anything less politically threatening than a rock band jamming to its own vibrant music? Tell that to the Khmer Rouge, which descended on Cambodia in 1975 and killed off some three million people, including many musicians. In Lauren Yee’s play “Cambodian Rock Band,” the doomed, fictional band Cyclo is represented by actor-musicians with [...]

  • Protesters demonstrate at the Broadway opening

    'West Side Story' Broadway Opening Night Sparks Protests

    Roughly 100 protestors gathered outside the Broadway premiere of “West Side Story” on Thursday night, carrying placards and chanting in unison to demand the removal of cast member Amar Ramasar. “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Ramasar has got to go,” they cried while holding signs that read “Keep predators off the stage,” “Sexual predators shouldn’t get [...]

  • West Side Story review

    'West Side Story': Theater Review

    Whittled down to one hour and forty-five minutes, “West Side Story” – with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and choreography by Jerome Robbins — has grown exceedingly dark and mislaid some of its moving parts in the new Broadway revival from edgy Belgian director Ivo Van Hove. (Can [...]

  • The Inheritance review

    'The Inheritance' Closing in March After Box Office Struggles

    “The Inheritance,” a sprawling and ambitious epic that grappled with the legacy of the AIDS epidemic, will close on March 15. The two-part play has struggled mightily at the box office despite receiving strong reviews. Last week, it grossed $345,984, or 52% of its capacity, a dispiriting number for a show that was reported to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad