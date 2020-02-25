×

‘Cambodian Rock Band’: Theater Review

Lauren Yee’s play draws on the music of Dengue Fever to track the fate of a fictional Cambodian band that ran afoul of the Khmer Rouge.

By

Theater Critic

Marilyn's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cambodian Rock Band review
CREDIT: Joan Marcus
With:
Francis Jue, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, Moses Villarama.

2 hours 30 minutes

Is there anything less politically threatening than a rock band jamming to its own vibrant music? Tell that to the Khmer Rouge, which descended on Cambodia in 1975 and killed off some three million people, including many musicians. In Lauren Yee’s play “Cambodian Rock Band,” the doomed, fictional band Cyclo is represented by actor-musicians with considerable musical chops and enormous affection for their ill-fated characters.

Yee’s supportive text is set in 2008, when Neary (Courtney Reed, lovely), an American-born lawyer and the daughter of feisty Cambodian-born Chum (Joe Ngo, laying it on thick), is in Phnom Penh with an international justice group preparing to take some notorious war criminals to trial. The contemporary squabbling between the thoroughly westernized Neary and her traditionalist father is cringe-worthy, but the vivid flashback scenes set in the 1970s are riveting.

In the play, Cyclo, the personable rock band hailed here, were among the 90% of Cambodia’s musicians who were killed during the genocide that decimated the country during the reign of the Khmer Rouge. The onstage band plays music that is a combination of Cambodian radio hits from the era and songs composed by the contemporary group Dengue Fever, infectiously joyous in the exuberant singing style of Reed, who doubles here as vocalist. Most of the tunes are heavily influenced by Western surf-rock, with “Champa Battambang,” a gorgeous song that opens the second act, among the most memorable.

If you’re still following the wooly plot, Neary is searching for one more survivor of the genocide that wiped out all but a handful of some 20,000 prisoners that the Pol Pot handed over to a master torturer named Duch. Superbly played by Francis Jue, the man is a monster whose cruel methods are amply illustrated in one scene so intense that it’s almost unwatchable. Irony of ironies, both the prisoner and one of the prison guards turn out to have been members of the now defunct band of their youth.

In sharp contrast with the thin father-daughter conflict that advanced the first act, the prison scenes have more of a kick. When Chum is thrown in prison on suspicion of being a spy, he struggles to understand why old people and children are accused of spying and subsequently eliminated: “Our whole country is starving to death, and this is what the Khmer Rouge is worried about?”

Tellingly, these tough-to-take prison scenes are bereft of music. The band only figures in them because they, too, were snatched up in the wholesale acts of genocide. When the music does kick in again, the song is Dylan’s “Times They Are A-Changin,’” which actually makes little sense here. Better hang on for the rousing finale, when this ingratiating group gets down and rocks like it’s 1975.

'Cambodian Rock Band': Theater Review

Signature Theatre; 294 seats; $65 top. Opened Feb. 24, 2020. Reviewed Feb. 23. Running time: TWO HOURS, 30 MIN.

Production: A Signature Theatre production of a play in two acts by Lauren Yee, with songs by Dengue Fever, commissioned and first produced by South Coast Repertory Theater.

Creative: Directed by Chay Yew. Sets, Takeshi Kata; costumes, Linda Cho; lighting, David Weiner; sound, Mikhail Fiksel; projections, Luke Norby; production stage manager, Charles M. Turner III.

Cast: Francis Jue, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, Moses Villarama.

More Legit

  • The Prince of Egypt review

    'The Prince of Egypt': Theater Review

    In “The Prince of Egypt,” a swords-and-sandals epic minus the swords, no one speaks, they declaim; no one questions, they implore to the heavens. In a musical re-telling of the Exodus story that is bigger on plagues than on developed characterization, subtlety was always going to be in short supply. But did everything have to [...]

  • Katori Hall

    Listen: Katori Hall's 'Quiet Revolution'

    Playwright Katori Hall’s latest, “The Hot Wing King,” centers on a group of black gay men — a community so rarely depicted onstage in the theater that she can’t think of another example. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: Which means there’s real power just to see them represented. “Because there aren’t a ton of images [...]

  • Cirque Du Soleil Volta

    Volta: Cirque Du Soleil’s Latest Blends Themes of Self-Discovery with Street Sports

    Blending themes of loneliness, isolation and self-discovery with the magnetic culture of street sports, Cirque du Soleil’s latest iteration, “Volta,” is an eye-popping and psychically soothing spiritual journey experienced through a prism of jaw-dropping acrobatics and aerodynamics that leave one gasping for breath. The Montreal-based entertainment company has produced a steady string of awe-inspiring shows [...]

  • Cambodian Rock Band review

    'Cambodian Rock Band': Theater Review

    Is there anything less politically threatening than a rock band jamming to its own vibrant music? Tell that to the Khmer Rouge, which descended on Cambodia in 1975 and killed off some three million people, including many musicians. In Lauren Yee’s play “Cambodian Rock Band,” the doomed, fictional band Cyclo is represented by actor-musicians with [...]

  • Protesters demonstrate at the Broadway opening

    'West Side Story' Broadway Opening Night Sparks Protests

    Roughly 100 protestors gathered outside the Broadway premiere of “West Side Story” on Thursday night, carrying placards and chanting in unison to demand the removal of cast member Amar Ramasar. “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Ramasar has got to go,” they cried while holding signs that read “Keep predators off the stage,” “Sexual predators shouldn’t get [...]

  • West Side Story review

    'West Side Story': Theater Review

    Whittled down to one hour and forty-five minutes, “West Side Story” – with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and choreography by Jerome Robbins — has grown exceedingly dark and mislaid some of its moving parts in the new Broadway revival from edgy Belgian director Ivo Van Hove. (Can [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad