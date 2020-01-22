×

‘A Soldier’s Play’: Theater Review

Director Kenny Leon stages a crackerjack revival of this 1981 play that won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

By

Theater Critic

Marilyn's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Soldiers Play review
CREDIT: Joan Marcus
With:
David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O’Connell, Billy Eugene Jones, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Lee Aaron Rosen.

1 hour 55 minutes

Now, that’s what I call a play! Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “A Soldier’s Play,” now being revived on Broadway by Roundabout Theatre Company, packs plenty of dramatic tension into smoldering issues of racial justice and injustice, military honor and dishonor, and the solemn struggle to balance their harrowing demands on characters who are only human. A superb all-male ensemble, under the powerhouse direction of Kenny Leon, attacks this knock-your-socks-off drama with intense emotional passion and intellectual courage.  Breathe slowly and keep your heartbeat steady if you hope to make it through this one without breaking up into little pieces.

The play opens on a U.S. Army base in Louisiana during World War II, circa 1944. In the disturbing first scene, Tech Sergeant Vernon C. Waters (David Alan Grier — and you better genuflect when you say that name!) is drunk out of his mind and stumbling all over the place when he makes it back to the barracks in the middle of the night.

“They still hate you!  They still hate you!” he babbles — just as someone, sight unseen, pulls out a service pistol and shoots him down in cold blood.

Popular on Variety

The character of the dead sergeant haunts the rest of the play, at times demanding justice, at other times denying the conditions that resulted in his murder. Veteran of such Broadway shows as “The First,” “Dreamgirls,” and “Porgy and Bess,” Grier commands the stage, pacing back and forth during tense moments, at other moments hanging back and observing in ominous silence. It isn’t his physical beefiness that accounts for his strong presence; it’s the sense of power that he brings to the stage.

The glaringly obvious question, of course, is: Whodunit?  But once the first and most obvious suspects of the Ku Klux Klan and the local rednecks are discounted, the play ceases to be a conventional murder mystery and more of a moral dilemma. Who, among this all-black company of soldiers, would not only eliminate one of their own, but also expose all the rest of them to the not exactly brotherly watch of the white military establishment?

The job falls to Captain Richard Davenport (Blair Underwood, built solid like a rock and just as dependable), who makes it a point of honor to follow the clues and pursue the suspects, come hell or worse. That kind of honor may be the stuff of heroic war yarns, but any attempt to exercise it in a segregated military unit based in white Louisiana in the 1940s is like putting your head on the block and stretching out your neck.

Fuller, who said “A Soldier’s Play” was partly inspired his own experiences on a U.S. Army base, doesn’t flinch from the deeper implications of racism in military services. A basic fact of life on any Army base, it plays out just as vividly — and cruelly — in segregated units like Company B, 221st Chemical Smoke Generating Company at Fort Neal, where the play is set.

The beauty of this production is the way the well-oiled ensemble works in sync to balance the racist structure of the unseen outside world with the more subtle social and political breakdown of life on this all-black Army base.  One world not only reflects the other; each one accounts for the existence of the other. Plays about sports teams dramatically soar on the same dynamic, but nothing beats the Army for sheer drama, and Fuller works it to the max.

Although the ensemble is the raison d’etre, individual cast members still shine. J. Alphonse Nicholson stands out as the young private from Mississippi who loves his guitar and lives for the blues.  (“There ain’t no any other kind of music.”) Nnamdi Asomugha is a sweetheart as the kid from Alabama who misses home as much as it misses him.

But in the world outside the Army – otherwise known as “the real world” — nothing can entirely replicate the false dynamics of barracks life. Just ask Waters, who pathetically meets his death crying, “I killed myself for you … And nothing’s changed.”

'A Soldier's Play': Theater Review

American Airlines Theatre; 740 seats; $159 top. Opened Jan. 21, 2020. Reviewed Jan. 18. Running time: 1 HOUR, 55 MIN.

Production: A Roundabout Theater Company production of a play in two acts by Charles Fuller.

Creative: Directed by Kenny Leon. Sets, Derek McLane; costumes, Dede Ayite; lighting, Allen Lee Hughes; sound, Dan Moses Schreier; fight choreography, Thomas Schall; production stage manager, Lark Hackshaw.

Cast: David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O’Connell, Billy Eugene Jones, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Lee Aaron Rosen.

More Legit

  • A Soldiers Play review

    'A Soldier's Play': Theater Review

    Now, that’s what I call a play! Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “A Soldier’s Play,” now being revived on Broadway by Roundabout Theatre Company, packs plenty of dramatic tension into smoldering issues of racial justice and injustice, military honor and dishonor, and the solemn struggle to balance their harrowing demands on characters who are only [...]

  • Bess Wohl

    Listen: The Impossible Plays of Bess Wohl

    The playwright Bess Wohl is always chasing a wild idea — and she’s found that rather than scaring away her collaborators, it just makes them more eager. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “I started my career thinking, oh, I’ll just write a play that’s really easy to do,” Wohl said on the latest episode [...]

  • Roundabout Theatre Company: Three New Plays

    Roundabout Theatre's Off-Broadway Season Adds Three Shows From Female Playwrights

    Roundabout Theatre Company, led by artistic director and CEO Todd Haimes, announced Tuesday that three female-written plays will be added to the 2020-2021 Off-Broadway season. Sanaz Toossi’s “English” will make its world premiere in fall of 2020, while Lindsey Ferrentino’s “The Year to Come” and Anna Ziegler’s “The Wanderers” will make their New York debuts [...]

  • Gregg Smith, Dancer and Choreographer Assistant,

    Gregg Smith, Dancer and Choreographer Assistant, Dies at 73

    Gregg Smith, a dancer, casting director and assistant choreographer who had a long association with director Kenny Ortega, has died. He was 73. Smith died on Jan. 1. The industry veteran worked as a performer in the national touring company of the musical “Hair” and in a Los Angeles production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He [...]

  • Frozen review musical

    Warmth and Humor Pervade Pantages Production of 'Frozen' the Musical

    In 2013, Disney’s “Frozen” hit screens like a 100 mile-per-hour snowball, sparking a pop cultural phenomenon in which little girls and boys pranced about dressed in Anna and Elsa and Olaf costumes while belting aloud “Let It Go,” Elsa’s feminist anthemic response to ice powers rendering her a societal outcast. The animated movie won two [...]

  • My Name Is Lucy Barton review

    'My Name is Lucy Barton': Theater Review

    Laura Linney is in love. Just watch the radiant expression on her face as she wraps her arms around the character of Lucy Barton, a role she played in two separate engagements at the Bridge Theater in London, and is now reprising on Broadway in “My Name is Lucy Barton.” The feeling is obviously mutual, [...]

  • 'Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal' to

    'Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal' to Air Weekly, Syndicate Nationally (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal” will become nationally syndicated, marking a first for a program about the Great White Way. Beginning in fall 2020, the monthly show will increase frequency to air weekly. The show is hosted and executive-produced by 12-time Emmy Award winner Tamsen Fadal, a news anchor at WPIX, the channel that initially [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad