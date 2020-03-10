×

Listen: What Lois Smith Learned From Theater’s Legendary Figures

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lois Smith The Inheritance
CREDIT: Adela Loconte/Variety/Shutterstock

Actress Lois Smith’s long career has been marked by a remarkably consistent run of work across stage and screen, stretching all the way back to her 1952 Broadway debut in “Time Out for Ginger” (followed soon thereafter by her film debut in “East of Eden”). Since then, she’s collaborated with some of the theater world’s most legendary figures — and she revealed what she learned from them in the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast.

Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below:

Among those greats was legendary acting instructor Lee Strasberg, recalled Smith, now on Broadway in “The Inheritance” (and also appearing in the upcoming Wes Anderson film “The French Dispatch”). From Strasberg, she learned to get as much out of watching other actors perform as she did out performing herself.

“I found it hugely informative, learning to both take responsibility for being up there [onstage], and to learn partly by watching others, and learning to incorporate that,” she said.

With “East of Eden,” she worked with another stage giant, the director Elia Kazan.

“He was such an actor’s director,” she said. “He had such an energetic and vivid way of asking for very specific things. When I watch [my] scene in ‘East of Eden’ I’m just amazed at how beautifully directed it is.”

Smith also cited one of her college acting teachers at the University of Washington as one of her biggest influences, adding she learned the most about acting and developed her work ethic from the university theater activities that kept her consistently performing week in and week out.

Asked about her part in “The Inheritance,” she admitted with a laugh that it’s a pretty cushy gig. She plays a major featured role that doesn’t appear onstage until late in the play’s two-show, seven-hour running time — which means her schedule sees her performing only three times per week.

“I think to myself, ‘Now what’s going to happen to me?'” she said. “This may be the end of me. Suppose somebody asks me to do eight shows a week, what am I going to say? It’s hard to imagine at this point!”

There are also benefits to being the lone female cast member among an ensemble packed with men.

“I have the best dressing room!” she laughed. “I have my own bathroom. It doesn’t seem fair, but it’s very nice.”

New episodes of “Stagecraft” are available every Tuesday. Download and subscribe to Stagecraft on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher and anywhere that finer podcasts are dispensed. Find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • Lois Smith The Inheritance

    Listen: What Lois Smith Learned From Theater's Legendary Figures

    Actress Lois Smith’s long career has been marked by a remarkably consistent run of work across stage and screen, stretching all the way back to her 1952 Broadway debut in “Time Out for Ginger” (followed soon thereafter by her film debut in “East of Eden”). Since then, she’s collaborated with some of the theater world’s [...]

  • Bryan Cranston Network

    Bryan Cranston to Make Geffen Playhouse Directorial Debut

    Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Bryan Cranston, of “Breaking Bad” and “Malcolm in the Middle” fame, will close the Geffen Playhouse 2020-21 season with his directorial debut at the theater. Artistic director Matt Shakman  announced seven other productions, one more to-be-announced, that will make up the season in its Gil Cates and Audrey Skirball Kenis [...]

  • Mart Crowley participates in the 73rd

    Mart Crowley, 'The Boys in the Band' Playwright, Dies at 84

    Mart Crowley, the trailblazing playwright behind “The Boys in the Band,” died of complications from a heart attack, according to the New York Times. He was 84. “The Boys in the Band,” a play about a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in New York, was heralded for revolutionizing how gay [...]

  • Broadway Reacts to Coronavirus Outbreak

    Broadway Reacts to Coronavirus Outbreak

    Keep calm and Bob Dylan on. Coronavirus fears may be on everybody’s minds right now, but the show went on Thursday night for “Girl From the North Country.” Hugs, handshakes and some elbow bumps were shared at the star-studded opening of the show, a jukebox musical inspired by Dylan’s song catalog, at the Belasco Theatre. [...]

  • Girl From the North Country review

    'Girl From the North Country': Theater Review

    Some people think Bob Dylan’s music is depressing — and in “Girl From the North Country,” Conor McPherson makes the case by setting more than twenty of Dylan’s songs into a surprisingly sturdy narrative about the residents of a seedy boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota, at the height of the Depression in 1934. Although individual [...]

  • James McAvoy Bringing 'Cyrano de Bergerac'

    James McAvoy Bringing 'Cyrano de Bergerac' to BAM

    James McAvoy will make his U.S. stage debut at The Brooklyn Academy of Music. The “X-Men” star is bringing his Olivier Award nominated performance in “Cyrano de Bergerac” to the outer boroughs. Directed by Jamie Lloyd and adapted by Martin Crimp, McAvoy plays the title role, the big-nosed warrior-poet who falls in love with the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad