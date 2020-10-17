‘In the Heights’ Actor Doreen Montalvo Dies at 56

Doreen Montalvo, stage and screen actor known for her performance in the Broadway musical “In the Heights,” died on Saturday afternoon after a sudden ailment, Variety has confirmed. She was 56.

Montalvo recently reprised her role of bolero singer in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of “In the Heights” and as an ensemble member in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” musical movie adaptation. Both films, capturing the actor’s final performance, are set to premiere in 2021.

On Broadway, Montalvo was an ensemble member, the bolero singer and an understudy for Daniela, Camila and Abuela Claudia in the original cast of “In the Heights.” In “On Your Feet!” she portrayed an ensemble member, Nena and Lucia from 2015 to 2017 and served as an understudy for Gloria Fajardo, a Cuban mother raising her family in Miami. In 2017, she also portrayed Amelia in the world premiere of “American Mariachi” that debuted at the Old Globe and Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Her off-Broadway and national tour credits include “Giant,” “Flashdance,” “Mamma Mia,” “La Lupe” and “Curvy Widow.” She performed in the Broadway production of “Mrs. Doubtfire” as Janet Lundy and an ensemble member, prior to coronavirus-forced shutdowns.

The late actor also appeared on a slew of TV series including “Law & Order,” “The Good Wife,” “Smash,” “One Life to Live” and “Elementary and Madam Secretary.” Her film credits, all from 2013, include “The Tale of Timmy Two Chins,” “Jack, Jules, Esther & Me” and “Tracked.”

Montalvo is survived by her husband, fellow stage actor Michael Mann and her step-children.