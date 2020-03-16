×

U.K. Theaters Close Doors Following Government Coronavirus Advice

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Endgame review Daniel Radcliffe
CREDIT: Manuel Harlan

The U.K.’s leading theaters have closed their doors following government advice issued today for people to avoid public venues.

Theater organizations Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and U.K. Theatre said that their member venues will close from tonight to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Their members include most of the top theaters, from the National Theatre to Shakespeare’s Globe, the London Palladium, the Old Vic and the Royal Opera House.

The theaters will remain closed until further notice and will re-open following government recommendations.

Audience members for a show that has been canceled will be contacted by their ticket providers and are entitled to a refund.

Julian Bird, chief executive of SOLT and UK Theatre, said: “We are extremely grateful to all of our audiences who have continued to support us for as long as they can, and to theater staff across the country who have worked so hard in recent weeks to ensure the safety and enjoyment of audiences.

“Closing venues is not a decision that is taken lightly, and we know that this will have a severe impact on many of the 290,000 individuals working in our industry. In these uncertain times, SOLT and U.K. Theatre remain committed to helping provide vital support for those in need, and hope we are able to welcome audiences back to our theaters before too long.”

Many theaters that have been forced to cancel performances are charitable enterprises, and SOLT and U.K. Theatre say that, while ticketholders are all entitled to a refund for canceled performances, those who can afford to do so are being encouraged to donate the cost of their ticket to show support for the theater industry.

This afternoon U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a press conference to announce that it is time for everyone in the country to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel around the U.K.

Johnson also said people should start working from home where they possibly can, in addition to avoiding theaters and other social venues, such as clubs and pubs.

Until now, West End theaters in London have been offering free exchanges to customers who are unable to attend current performances due to feeling ill or travel restrictions, or if they are self-isolating.

Last night, London’s The Old Vic theater pulled the Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming-fronted “Endgame” two weeks ahead of its scheduled end.

London’s West End theater operators, including Delfont Mackintosh and Ambassador Theater Group, which run most of the major theaters, kept their venues running over the weekend, despite a number of no-shows and cancellations. They instead took added precautions, such as deep cleans ahead of shows and limited contact with cast at stage doors.

North London’s Arcola Theater also informed patrons Sunday evening that it has suspended all public performances until further notice. Battersea theater The Turbine has also canceled performances from March 16 until April 18.

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • Endgame review Daniel Radcliffe

    U.K. Theaters Close Doors Following Government Coronavirus Advice

    The U.K.’s leading theaters have closed their doors following government advice issued today for people to avoid public venues. Theater organizations Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and U.K. Theatre said that their member venues will close from tonight to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Their members include most of the top theaters, from the [...]

  • Endgame

    London's Old Vic Pulls Daniel Radcliffe-Starring 'Endgame' As Coronavirus Fears Impact West End

    London’s The Old Vic theater has pulled the Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming-fronted “Endgame” two weeks ahead of its scheduled end as the coronavirus outbreak slowly begins to impact the West End. In a statement released Sunday evening, the 202-year-old institution said, “Whilst we have no reason to disagree with current scientific and government advice [...]

  • Yo-Yo Ma and Lizzo Twitter Instagram

    How Celebrities Are Trying to Help You Cope With Coronavirus Anxiety

    Finding a little inner peace might seem all but impossible amidst the current state of quarantines, cancellations and an overwhelming sense of anxiety spurred by coronavirus pandemic. But even on the darkest of days a little bit of art can shine like a beacon of connection, lifting spirits and bringing joy. If you’ve heard the [...]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton

    Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Never Before Heard 'Hamilton' Song

    Leave it to Lin-Manuel Miranda to conjure a reason to find joy in a day of unrelentingly sad news. On Thursday, the creator of the Broadway sensation “Hamilton” released a never-before-heard demo track that he wrote — and cut — from the show that he says director Thomas Kail hasn’t even heard. The song features [...]

  • 'West Side Story' musical marquee on

    Broadway Goes Dark Amid Coronavirus Concerns

    Despite efforts to keep doors open amid a growing public health crisis, Broadway theaters in New York City are going dark starting March 12 at 5 p.m. because of coronavirus. N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo restricted gatherings with more than 500 people, except schools, hospitals and mass transit, effective March 13. Citing the governor’s directive, the [...]

  • RWS Entertainment Group Opens European Headquarters

    RWS Entertainment Group Opens European Headquarters (EXCLUSIVE)

    RWS Entertainment Group has opened a new European headquarters in Monument, London. Founded by CEO Ryan Stana in 2003, the New York City based production company creates immersive experiences and live shows across all platforms within the hospitality, leisure and attractions, municipality, theatrical, and corporate sectors. Stana believes that Europe could become a critical piece [...]

  • Blithe Spirit review

    'Blithe Spirit': Theater Review

    In David Lean’s 1945 film of Noël Coward’s ghostly comedy “Blithe Spirit,” Margaret Rutherford memorably embodied the role of local spirit guide Madame Arcati — but she was given a run for money by her surrounding players. These days, the balance has shifted. It’s now a star vehicle, hence Angela Lansbury’s assumption of the role [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad