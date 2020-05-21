U.K. Appoints Commissioner for Cultural Recovery, Sets Entertainment Working Group

The U.K. government has appointed Neil Mendoza as commissioner for cultural recovery to advise on how sectors such as theater, galleries and entertainment venues can recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Provost of Oriel College, Oxford, and chair of The Landmark Trust, Mendoza was appointed to the role by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

The DCMS said he will garner ideas for renewal, with a focus on arts and culture. The DCMS said his role will also be to ensure funding bodies such as Arts Council England, National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England work with DCMS to develop and deliver support to the sector.

Meanwhile, the DCMS has also set up an Entertainment and Events Working Group to advise on the reopening of cultural venues across the U.K.

Working with organisations such as Society of London Theatres (SOLT), UK Theatre and Arts Council England (ACE), the working group will include representatives from regional and London-based theaters, performing arts and other creative organizations, as well as medical advisors.

They include Royal Albert Hall, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Really Useful Group, One Dance UK, Cadogan Hall, Association of British Orchestras, Nimax, Leeds Playhouse and The Royal Opera House.

It will focus on considering how to begin rehearsing and producing theater, music, film and dance. The group will also consider the potential implications of a return to work for both disabled artists and audiences and the work of suppliers in the sector.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Neil’s appointment as Commissioner for Cultural Recovery and Renewal and the creation of a new taskforce is all part of the government’s commitment to help get the cultural and creative sectors back up and running.”