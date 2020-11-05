Tony-Winning Producer Ken Davenport Writes ‘Cast of Mentors’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport will release “Cast of Mentors,” a collection of interviews with a who’s who of modern theater, this holiday season.

The conversations with over 50 directors, critics, power brokers, playwrights, actors and more are drawn from Davenport’s podcast, “The Producer’s Perspective.” Davenport has produced “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Allegiance” and the recent revivals of “Spring Awakening” and “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.” He won Tonys for producing “Kinky Boots” and “Once On This Island.”

“Cast of Mentors” will be released on Nov. 19, 2020. The interview subjects include Lynn Ahrens, Michael Arden, Ben Brantley, Stephen C. Byrd, Ted Chapin, Kirsten Childs, Alan Cumming, Rick Elice, Sue Frost, Randy Adams, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Michael Greif, Mandy Gonzalez, Robyn Goodman, David Henry Hwang, Joe Iconis, Mara Isaacs, Jamil Jude, Lisa Kron, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Nina Lannan, Kenny Leon, Robert Lopez, Joe Mantello, Kathleen Marshall, Pam McKinnon, Terrence McNally, Lynne Meadow, Stacey Mindich, Rick Miramontez, Dominique Morisseau, Casey Nicholaw, Pasek & Paul, Diane Paulus, Eva Price, Tim Rice, Daryl Roth, Jordan Roth, Tara Rubin, Stephen Schwartz, Bartlett Sher, Leigh Silverman, Charlotte St. Martin, David Stone, Ali Stroker, Susan Stroman, Rebecca Taichman, Paul Tazewell, Jeanine Tesori, Sergio Trujillo and John Weidman.

The book will hit shelves as the theater business is undergoing a crisis. Broadway has been closed since March due to coronavirus and theaters in New York City aren’t expected to welcome back audiences until May at the earliest.

Davenport has written over 20 books on producing, including “How to Succeed in the Arts…Or in Anything” and “How to Write a Script in 30 Days.” He is also a prolific blogger