‘Fleabag,’ ‘Miss Saigon’ Among 1,000 Shows Offered on New Theater Platform Thespie

A new multimedia platform, Thespie, has been launched for theater lovers to experience anywhere. Thespie will allow visitors to discover more than 1,000 theater performances, artist talks, TV shows and livestreams.

“Miss Saigon” and “Fleabag” are among some of the shows on offer. Thespie lists content from the world’s leading cultural institutions, including National Theatre Live, Sadler’s Wells, Royal Court Theatre, Met Opera, Audible and Disney.

Users can watch and livestream play performances, movie musicals, or artist talks; listen to audio dramas, musical theater concerts, or theater podcasts; discover theater ebooks, scripts or digital songbooks; or explore digital exhibits, student guides, or family activities related to theater.

Thespie was founded by Tyler Stoops, a former tech and arts leader who has worked at Amazon, Disney, and the Met Opera. He launched the service as a way of keeping people engaged with the arts while venues around the world remain closed due to social distancing measures resulting from COVID-19.

Stoops said: “I’ve been so humbled by the generosity of spirit displayed by artists and theater-makers during this crisis, and our ambition at Thespie is to amplify their work so it can reach as broad an audience as possible. When COVID-19 hit, we quickly saw that building Thespie’s work to a global, multimedia scale could help audiences continue their journey of exploring theater during this time where we can’t be together in person.”

The Thespie team adds, “It entertains, exhilarates, and inspires in ways that are unparalleled in our society. That’s why we’re so passionate about connecting shows and audiences. Please continue to support the arts through these challenging times, and we hope you experience some great theater soon.”

The site welcomes users from around the world. “This isn’t just for the Londoners who use Thespie to buy tickets directly from theaters, but for the global community who have lost access to the live performing arts.”