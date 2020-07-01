Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams’ ‘Take Me Out’ Broadway Opening Rescheduled for 2021

With Broadway dark for the duration of the year, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams’ reboot of “Take Me Out” joins a slew of shows being postponed for 2021. The play will debut in April, a year after it was supposed to hit the Great White Way.

On Monday, The Broadway League announced that tickets purchased for 2020 will be refunded or exchanged through Jan. 3. While Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s “Plaza Suite,” and Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” were delayed until spring, “Hangmen,” “Frozen,” “Beetlejuice” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” won’t return to Broadway after the shutdown.

“Take Me Out,” a revival of Richard Greenberg’s 2002 play, will now begin previews on March 22 and open on April 22 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater. The cast also includes Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

The play — directed by Scott Ellis (“A Soldier’s Play,” “Tootsie”) — follows Darren Lemming (Williams), a star center fielder for the Empires, who faces discrimination from his teammates after coming out as gay. As a gay person of color, he faces challenges off the field that turn to opportunities to change America’s favorite pastime.

Once Broadway reopens, The Broadway League will work with city and state officials to determine the best practices to keep employees safe while rehearsing and performing. This will include routine screening and testing for patrons and employees, along with ramping up cleaning and sanitizing the venues.