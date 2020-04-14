Streaming Musical’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Virtual Opening Night Generates 160,000 Viewers

While countless theater fans are stuck at home and unable to attend live performances in traditional venues, Streaming Musicals hosted a virtual opening night of Paul Gordon’s adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice.”

Around 160,000 viewers from 14 different countries tuned in to the performance, including those in the United States, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Germany and England. The event, held April 10, was free to watch. For comparison, a traditional Broadway theater has 1,250 seats.

The event was hosted by Beth Leavel (“The Drowsy Chaperone,” “The Prom”), actress Laura Osnes (“Bandstand,” “Cinderella”) and SiriusXM’s Julie James and included interviews with team members during intermission.

Another musical, “Marry Harry,” will premiere via “Streaming Musicals” in the next few weeks. “Marry Harry” premiered Off-Broadway in 2017 at York Theatre Company and was filmed in a sound studio. The musical comedy follows Little Harry and his father working at their failing East Village restaurant and Sherri, an aspiring entrepreneur. The musical comedy was written by Jennifer R. Manocherian (“The Great Society”) with music from Dan Martin and lyrics by Michael Biello.

Both “Pride and Prejudice” and “Marry Harry” are produced for “Streaming Musicals” by Tom Polum (“Cyrano – The Musical”) and Stacia Fernandez (“Einstein’s Dreams,” “Mamma Mia!”). “Pride and Prejudice” is now available for rental and purchase on the streaming service. Paul Gordon’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma” as well as his mystery musical “No One Called Ahead” are also available on the service.