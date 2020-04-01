Streaming Musicals Website Hosts Virtual Opening Night With ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Musical (EXCLUSIVE)

×

Streaming Musicals Website Hosts Virtual Opening Night With 'Pride and Prejudice' Musical

While Broadway is currently experiencing its longest shut down to date due to the coronavirus outbreak, theater fans can still enjoy new productions through the “Streaming Musicals” online platform right from their homes.

On April 10, the two-year old website will throw a “virtual opening night” with the debut of Tony award nominee Paul Gordon’s musical adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice.” Beth Leavel (“The Drowsy Chaperone,” “The Prom”) and SiriusXM’s Julie James will host the event which will include interviews the team members during intermission.

Pride and Prejudice” is based on the novel by Jane Austen, following a 19th century English family The Bennets as five daughters anxiously await for their suitors. One of them, Elizabeth Bennet, played by Mary Mattison (“Gypsy,” “August: Osage County”), falls for Mr. Darcy, played by Justin Mortelliti (“Escape to Margaritaville”), while he yearns for another woman below his class.

The new musical was filmed at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, where “Pride and Prejudice” performed its world premiere from Dec 4 to Jan 4. Tom Polum (“Cyrano – The Musical”) and Stacia Fernandez (“Einstein’s Dreams,” “Mamma Mia!”) produced the event. The cast also features Monique Hafen Adams, Samantha James Ayoob, Lucinda Hitchcock Cone, Taylor Crousore and Heather Orth. The artists who perform in “Pride and Prejudice” will garner revenue from the streaming through a unique profit-sharing model.

The “Streaming Musicals” website also includes Paul Gordon’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma” as well as his mystery musical “No One Called Ahead.”

(Pictured: “Pride and Prejudice”)

