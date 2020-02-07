×

Stewart/Whitley Expands Into Film and TV Casting (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley
CREDIT: Photo by Keith Barraclough

Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley are expanding their New York-based casting office Stewart/Whitley and opening a film and television arm.

Casting director Joey Montenarello will head up this new department. He brings with him nine years of film and TV casting experience, much of which comes from his time spent at Barden/Schnee Casting. His credits include working on the Academy Award-winning film “Spotlight,” the first season of “Jessica Jones” and the pilot episode of “13 Reasons Why.” In addition, Sam Yabrow, formerly of Abrams Artists Agency, is joining as a full-time casting director for the Stewart/Whitley theater department, and Luke Schaffer takes over the reins as casting assistant.

The company recently won the Casting Society of America Artios Award for casting, New York Broadway theater, musical for its work on “Hadestown.” Other shows include “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” “Pippin” and “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”

Upcoming TV projects for the office include New York/London casting for “Tiny Pretty Things” (Netflix), based on the bestselling young adult novel, and New York casting for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC), the pilot of which premiered last month. On the film side, the office is collaborating with indie filmmakers like Ash Christian, Clay Liford and Kris Isacsson on new projects slated to shoot this summer, while they also continue to cast “New Americans,” which focuses on a Bhutanese refugee community in Syracuse, N.Y.

Popular on Variety

“We are thrilled with the new direction that our office is taking and have wanted to break into the film/TV casting arena for quite some time,” said Whitley.

“We’ve been happily casting Broadway and international musicals/plays for the last eight-and-a-half years, and now the timing is right,” Stewart said. “And what’s more, our team is right and ready.”

More Legit

  • Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley

    Stewart/Whitley Expands Into Film and TV Casting (EXCLUSIVE)

    Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley are expanding their New York-based casting office Stewart/Whitley and opening a film and television arm. Casting director Joey Montenarello will head up this new department. He brings with him nine years of film and TV casting experience, much of which comes from his time spent at Barden/Schnee Casting. His credits [...]

  • Neil MeronNBC 'Hairspray Live!' photocall, Los

    Neil Meron Producing ‘13’ Musical Adaptation for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    Neil Meron, whose credits include “Chicago,” “Hairspray” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” has boarded Netflix’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “13.” Meron is producing the film, which will be directed by Tamra Davis (“Crossroads,” “Billy Madison,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”). “13” debuted on Broadway in 2005 and featured an entirely teenage cast [...]

  • Endgame review Daniel Radcliffe

    Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming in 'Endgame': Theater Review

    The idea that Samuel Beckett’s plays are actually funny in performance is considerably more honored in theory than in practice. But happily, a rare pairing of his “Endgame” and the little-seen “Rough for Theatre II,” now playing at the Old Vic in London, bucks the trend. No one goes to Beckett expecting to split their [...]

  • Qui Nguyen

    Listen: Superheroes, Stage Fights and Stealth Diversity

    In the 20 years that it’s been around, the Vampire Cowboys Theatre Company has become known for putting superheroes onstage long before Marvel reigned at the box office. They’re also a troupe that champions diversity — but in the early days, they never advertised that part of their mission. Listen to this week’s podcast below: [...]

  • Aaron Tveit and Karen OlivoOpening Night

    'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Announced for 2020-21 Season at Pantages, Dolby

    Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will be making its Los Angeles debut at the tail end of Broadway in Hollywood’s 2020-2021 season, set to play the Pantages Theatre from Oct. 13, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022. The Nederlander Organization announced the show’s run today, alongside six other shows that will play at the Pantages Theatre and Dolby [...]

  • Jerry Herman Dead

    Jerry Herman Memorial Service Sees Performances From Bernadette Peters and Kristin Chenoweth

    Stars, friends and fans of Broadway composer and lyricist Jerry Herman gathered at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Monday to pay tribute to the Main Stem legend who died Dec. 26 at the age of 88. Highlights of the memorial service included performances by Broadway notables like Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Michael Feinstein and Leslie Uggams, among others. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad