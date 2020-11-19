Sony Music Masterworks Invests in Seaview, Producer of ‘Slave Play’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Music Masterworks, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, has acquired a 50% stake in Seaview, the production company behind such Tony nominated shows as “Slave Play” and “Sea Wall/ A Life.”

Seaview is headed by producer and entrepreneur Greg Nobile. As part of the deal, Masterworks will help Seaview develop a range of new theatrical productions as well as support Seaview in launching new verticals in film, television, and podcasting in the upcoming year.

Nobile, Seaview’s co-founder and now C.E.O., will continue to oversee the company’s day-to day operations along with co-founder Jana Shea and Managing Director Carly Callahan. They will work in close partnership with Masterworks President Mark Cavell and Scott Farthing, Senior Vice President of Masterworks Broadway.

Seaview’s productions have been developed for Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London’s West End. Upcoming productions include the Broadway-bound musical “Lempicka,” directed by Rachel Chavkin of “Hadestown” fame and a new play from “Slave Play” writer Jeremy O. Harris.

“We are thrilled to join forces on Seaview with Greg Nobile, an absolute innovator in the theatrical production community,” Mark Cavell, president of Sony Music Masterworks, said in a statement. “Greg’s intuition and passion for the live stage experience combined with Sony Music Masterworks’ celebrated history, knowledge, and expertise of live theatre on Broadway, off-Broadway, and London’s West End, will help Seaview continue in its growth as an emerging powerhouse in the live theatre space. We look forward to collaborating on new opportunities and building Seaview’s robust future together.”

Sony Music Masterworks has already started to venture more deeply into the theater realm. It is serving as a co-producer of “Sing Street,” an adaptation of the indie film favorite that was intended to debut on Broadway last spring until theaters closed due to COVID-19. It previously co-produced the Tony Award-winning “SpongeBob Musical.” “Sing Street” is expected to premiere whenever Broadway reopens.

Even though the concert and theater business is largely closed, Masterworks has been busy making a series of strategic acquisitions and forging partnerships. This includes recent deals with Terrapin Station Entertainment, an artist management and production company, and RoadCo Entertainment, a new booking agency specializing in live events and attractions. Over the last two years Masterworks has additionally announced deals with Senbla, a UK-based concert promotion and production company; and Raymond Gubbay Ltd. (RGL), a music, ballet, and event promoter.

“It is an absolute honor to partner with Sony Music Masterworks in this unprecedented venture,” Nobile said. “Seven years ago, Jana and I co-founded Seaview guided by the belief that we must invest first and foremost in artists, the narrators of our time. Masterworks’ shared commitment to artist-driven creative development and their impressive track record in the industry reaffirms our unbridled enthusiasm for this partnership, which will fuel Seaview’s slate of creative projects across all mediums and provide extraordinary opportunities for our beloved artists and creators. We are excited for all that is ahead, on Broadway and beyond.”