Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s ‘Plaza Suite’ Broadway Run Pushed to 2021

With Broadway now shutdown until Labor Day due to the coronavirus pandemic, Neil Simon’s play “Plaza Suite” has been pushed back a year. The revival will now run from March 19, 2021 through July 18 at the Hudson Theatre, with David Byrne’s “American Utopia” returning to the theatre this fall.

The show, starring real-life couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, was scheduled to hit the Great White Way for previews on March 13 ahead of an April 13 opening, but production was halted just a day before as Gov. Andrew Cuomo shuttered Broadway theaters.

Ticket holders will be able to exchange their tickets for the new performances of “Plaza Suite.”

“We remain deeply committed to bringing Neil Simon’s ‘Plaza Suite’ to New York as promised and cannot wait to help welcome audiences back to our beloved Broadway. Until then, everybody please stay safe,” Broderick and Parker said in a joint statement.

Before it was supposed to open on Broadway, “Plaza Suite” premiered to sold-out shows at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in February.

“Plaza Suite,” a three-act play rebooted from Simon’s original 1968 production, tells the stories of a trio of couples in New York City’s Plaza Hotel in Suite 719. Broderick and Parker play all three couples. “Plaza Suite” marks the Broadway directorial debut of John Benjamin Hickey.

Broderick and Parker have previously worked together onstage in productions of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia.”

Broderick previously earned a Tony award for his role in Simon’s 1983 play “Brighton Beach Memoirs.” He also worked with Nathan Lane on a revival of “The Odd Couple” and Simon’s “Biloxi Blues.” Parker played the lead role in “Annie” after making her Broadway debut in “The Innocents” when she was 11. She also starred in Broadway’s 1996 production of “Once Upon a Mattress” and “The Commons of Pensacola” Off-Broadway.