Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus, But Has ‘Fully Recovered’

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles revealed on Thursday that she had contracted coronavirus, but has since made a full recovery.

In a video on her Instagram story, she told her followers the news while going out for a walk after a therapy session.

“I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know,” she said. “And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around.”

She also added, “I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do.”

On March 13, Bareilles had announced that the run of her musical “Waitress” in London’s West End would be canceled due to the spread of coronavirus. The show was based on the 2007 film of the same name, and had performances on Broadway between 2016 and January 2020. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for it, and earned a Tony nomination for best original score, in addition to the show’s best musical nod.