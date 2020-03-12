×

RWS Entertainment Group Opens European Headquarters (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

RWS Entertainment Group has opened a new European headquarters in Monument, London.

Founded by CEO Ryan Stana in 2003, the New York City based production company creates immersive experiences and live shows across all platforms within the hospitality, leisure and attractions, municipality, theatrical, and corporate sectors. Stana believes that Europe could become a critical piece of the company’s overall business. In two years, he predicts that it will account for a quarter of revenue and in four years it will comprise half of the business. The company also plans to bring its commercial and film casting arm, Binder Casting, to London. In addition, plans are in place for opening and operating a studio and rehearsal space which will mirror its current 56,000 square foot location in NYC.

“We want to create a one-stop shop like we have in New York, but across the pond,” said Stana.”We want to disrupt the entertainment industry here. People are asking me, ‘what’s your competition?’ I don’t think anybody is doing this.”

RWS’ portfolio of clients includes Holland America Line, Azamara, Virgin Voyages, Iberostar, Hard Rock Resorts International, Europa-Park and Resorts, Hershey’s Chocolate World, Nickelodeon, Guinness World Records, Madame Tussauds, Mattel, Westfield and O, The Oprah Magazine.

Future operations include expanding theatrical production into the West End. Binder Casting handles global casting for “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast” at Shanghai Disney Resorts, the Radio City Rockettes, and commercial casting for Audi.

RWS is currently managing a production of “A Chorus Line” with Antonio Banderas in Spain and in the U.S. they just announced an original production of “Pump Up The Volume,” which will start at Pittsburgh Playhouse.

“Our plan is to take the new works we’re developing in the U.S. and bring them over here to the European market,” said Stana.

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • RWS Entertainment Group Opens European Headquarters

    RWS Entertainment Group Opens European Headquarters (EXCLUSIVE)

    RWS Entertainment Group has opened a new European headquarters in Monument, London. Founded by CEO Ryan Stana in 2003, the New York City based production company creates immersive experiences and live shows across all platforms within the hospitality, leisure and attractions, municipality, theatrical, and corporate sectors. Stana believes that Europe could become a critical piece [...]

  • Blithe Spirit review

    'Blithe Spirit': Theater Review

    In David Lean’s 1945 film of Noël Coward’s ghostly comedy “Blithe Spirit,” Margaret Rutherford memorably embodied the role of local spirit guide Madame Arcati — but she was given a run for money by her surrounding players. These days, the balance has shifted. It’s now a star vehicle, hence Angela Lansbury’s assumption of the role [...]

  • Lois Smith The Inheritance

    Listen: What Lois Smith Learned From Theater's Legendary Figures

    Actress Lois Smith’s long career has been marked by a remarkably consistent run of work across stage and screen, stretching all the way back to her 1952 Broadway debut in “Time Out for Ginger” (followed soon thereafter by her film debut in “East of Eden”). Since then, she’s collaborated with some of the theater world’s [...]

  • Bryan Cranston Network

    Bryan Cranston to Make Geffen Playhouse Directorial Debut

    Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Bryan Cranston, of “Breaking Bad” and “Malcolm in the Middle” fame, will close the Geffen Playhouse 2020-21 season with his directorial debut at the theater. Artistic director Matt Shakman  announced seven other productions, one more to-be-announced, that will make up the season in its Gil Cates and Audrey Skirball Kenis [...]

  • Mart Crowley participates in the 73rd

    Mart Crowley, 'The Boys in the Band' Playwright, Dies at 84

    Mart Crowley, the trailblazing playwright behind “The Boys in the Band,” died of complications from a heart attack, according to the New York Times. He was 84. “The Boys in the Band,” a play about a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in New York, was heralded for revolutionizing how gay [...]

  • Broadway Reacts to Coronavirus Outbreak

    Broadway Reacts to Coronavirus Outbreak

    Keep calm and Bob Dylan on. Coronavirus fears may be on everybody’s minds right now, but the show went on Thursday night for “Girl From the North Country.” Hugs, handshakes and some elbow bumps were shared at the star-studded opening of the show, a jukebox musical inspired by Dylan’s song catalog, at the Belasco Theatre. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad