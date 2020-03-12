RWS Entertainment Group Opens European Headquarters (EXCLUSIVE)

RWS Entertainment Group has opened a new European headquarters in Monument, London.

Founded by CEO Ryan Stana in 2003, the New York City based production company creates immersive experiences and live shows across all platforms within the hospitality, leisure and attractions, municipality, theatrical, and corporate sectors. Stana believes that Europe could become a critical piece of the company’s overall business. In two years, he predicts that it will account for a quarter of revenue and in four years it will comprise half of the business. The company also plans to bring its commercial and film casting arm, Binder Casting, to London. In addition, plans are in place for opening and operating a studio and rehearsal space which will mirror its current 56,000 square foot location in NYC.

“We want to create a one-stop shop like we have in New York, but across the pond,” said Stana.”We want to disrupt the entertainment industry here. People are asking me, ‘what’s your competition?’ I don’t think anybody is doing this.”

RWS’ portfolio of clients includes Holland America Line, Azamara, Virgin Voyages, Iberostar, Hard Rock Resorts International, Europa-Park and Resorts, Hershey’s Chocolate World, Nickelodeon, Guinness World Records, Madame Tussauds, Mattel, Westfield and O, The Oprah Magazine.

Future operations include expanding theatrical production into the West End. Binder Casting handles global casting for “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast” at Shanghai Disney Resorts, the Radio City Rockettes, and commercial casting for Audi.

RWS is currently managing a production of “A Chorus Line” with Antonio Banderas in Spain and in the U.S. they just announced an original production of “Pump Up The Volume,” which will start at Pittsburgh Playhouse.

“Our plan is to take the new works we’re developing in the U.S. and bring them over here to the European market,” said Stana.