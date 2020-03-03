‘& Juliet,’ ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Lead Olivier Awards Nominations

A musical re-imagining of a Shakespearean tragedy and a revival of one of the most famous shows in theater history dominated the Olivier Award nominations on Tuesday.
The musical “& Juliet,” a campy re-interpretation of “Romeo & Juliet,” led the field with nine nominations, including nods for best musical, actress in a musical for Miriam-Teak Lee, and best score. “Fiddler on the Roof” was not far behind with eight nominations, including best musical revival, actor in a musical for Andy Nyman and a directing nod for Trevor Nunn. “Dear Evan Hansen,” the Broadway hit that successfully transferred to the West End, had seven nominations, including for best new musical.
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell’s revival of “Death of a Salesman” with “The Wire” star Wendell Pierce as Willy Loman, and a new version of Henrik Ibsen’s “Rosmersholm” were the most nominated plays, with five nominations apiece. “Death of a Salesman” and “Rosmersholm” will face off against each other in the best play revival category. The other two shows in that race include “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Present Laughter.” Best new play nominees include “A Very Expensive Poison,” “The Doctor,” “Leopoldstadt,” and “The Ocean at the End of the Lane.”
In the musical revival race, “Fiddler on the Roof” will square off against “Evita,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and “Mary Poppins.” The best new musical competition finds “& Juliet” and “Dear Evan Hansen” matched against “Amelie The Musical” and “Waitress.”
Popular on Variety
Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her torrid awards season run, picking up a best actress in a play nomination for the stage version of “Fleabag.” Andrew Scott, best known for his turn as the “hot priest” on the TV iteration of “Fleabag,” was nominated for best actor in a play for his work as a fading matinee idol in “Present Laughter.”
Scott will face off against Toby Jones (“Uncle Vanya”), James McAvoy (“Cyrano de Bergerac”), and Pierce. Waller-Bridge’s competition includes Hayley Atwell (“Rosmersholm”), Sharon D. Clarke (“Death of a Salesman”), and Juliet Stevenson (“The Doctor”).
Best actor in a musical is a contest between “Fiddler’s” Nyman, Charlie Stemp (“Mary Poppins”), Sam Tutty (“Dear Evan Hansen”), and Jack Yarrow (“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Best actress in a musical nominees include “& Juliet’s” Lee, Audrey Brisson (“Amelie The Musical”), Judy Kuhn (“Fiddler on the Roof”), and Zizi Strallen (“Mary Poppins”).
The Olivier Awards, which are the U.K.’s version of the Tonys, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on April 5.
See the full nominations list below:
Best new play
A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre
The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman
Best new musical
& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Waitress at Adelphi Theatre
Best actor
Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Wendell Pierce for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Best actress
Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre
Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre
Best actor in a musical
Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Jac Yarrow for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Best actress in a musical
Audrey Brisson for Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace
Judy Kuhn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Best actor in a supporting role
Arinzé Kene for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic
Colin Morgan for All My Sons at The Old Vic
Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre
Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
Best actress in a supporting role
Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Indira Varma for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Josie Walker for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman
Best actor in a supporting role in a musical
David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Best actress in a supporting role in a musical
Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Best revival
Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Best musical revival
Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Sir Peter Hall award for best director
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Trevor Nunn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best original score or new orchestrations
& Juliet – New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie The Musical – Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre
Fiddler On The Roof – New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre
Waitress – Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre
Best lighting design
Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman
Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best sound design
Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at National Theatre – Dorfman
Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Best costume design
Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium
Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Best set design
Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best theatre choreographer
Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Noel Coward award for best entertainment or comedy play
Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre
Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre
The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre
Best family show
Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear – The Musical! at National Theatre – Dorfman
Oi Frog & Friends! at Lyric Theatre
To The Moon And Back at Barbican Theatre
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre
Outstanding achievement in an affiliate theatre
Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre
Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre
Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Warheads at Park Theatre
Best new dance production
La Fiesta by Israel Galván at Sadler’s Wells
Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teaċ Daṁsa at Sadler’s Wells
Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler’s Wells
Outstanding achievement in dance
Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s Wells
Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s Wells
Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler’s Wells
Best new opera production
Berenice at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
Billy Budd at Royal Opera House
Hansel And Gretel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Outstanding achievement in opera
Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House
The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum