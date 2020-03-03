‘& Juliet,’ ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Lead Olivier Awards Nominations

A musical re-imagining of a Shakespearean tragedy and a revival of one of the most famous shows in theater history dominated the Olivier Award nominations on Tuesday.

The musical “& Juliet,” a campy re-interpretation of “Romeo & Juliet,” led the field with nine nominations, including nods for best musical, actress in a musical for Miriam-Teak Lee, and best score. “Fiddler on the Roof” was not far behind with eight nominations, including best musical revival, actor in a musical for Andy Nyman and a directing nod for Trevor Nunn. “Dear Evan Hansen,” the Broadway hit that successfully transferred to the West End, had seven nominations, including for best new musical.

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell’s revival of “Death of a Salesman” with “The Wire” star Wendell Pierce as Willy Loman, and a new version of Henrik Ibsen’s “Rosmersholm” were the most nominated plays, with five nominations apiece. “Death of a Salesman” and “Rosmersholm” will face off against each other in the best play revival category. The other two shows in that race include “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Present Laughter.” Best new play nominees include “A Very Expensive Poison,” “The Doctor,” “Leopoldstadt,” and “The Ocean at the End of the Lane.”

In the musical revival race, “Fiddler on the Roof” will square off against “Evita,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and “Mary Poppins.” The best new musical competition finds “& Juliet” and “Dear Evan Hansen” matched against “Amelie The Musical” and “Waitress.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her torrid awards season run, picking up a best actress in a play nomination for the stage version of “Fleabag.” Andrew Scott, best known for his turn as the “hot priest” on the TV iteration of “Fleabag,” was nominated for best actor in a play for his work as a fading matinee idol in “Present Laughter.”

Scott will face off against Toby Jones (“Uncle Vanya”), James McAvoy (“Cyrano de Bergerac”), and Pierce. Waller-Bridge’s competition includes Hayley Atwell (“Rosmersholm”), Sharon D. Clarke (“Death of a Salesman”), and Juliet Stevenson (“The Doctor”).

Best actor in a musical is a contest between “Fiddler’s” Nyman, Charlie Stemp (“Mary Poppins”), Sam Tutty (“Dear Evan Hansen”), and Jack Yarrow (“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Best actress in a musical nominees include “& Juliet’s” Lee, Audrey Brisson (“Amelie The Musical”), Judy Kuhn (“Fiddler on the Roof”), and Zizi Strallen (“Mary Poppins”).

The Olivier Awards, which are the U.K.’s version of the Tonys, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on April 5.

See the full nominations list below:

Best new play

A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic

The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman

Best new musical

& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace

Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Waitress at Adelphi Theatre

Best actor

Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Wendell Pierce for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Best actress

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre

Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre

Best actor in a musical

Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Jac Yarrow for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Best actress in a musical

Audrey Brisson for Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace

Judy Kuhn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best actor in a supporting role

Arinzé Kene for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic

Colin Morgan for All My Sons at The Old Vic

Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre

Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic

Best actress in a supporting role

Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Indira Varma for Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Josie Walker for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Best revival

Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Best musical revival

Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Sir Peter Hall award for best director

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Trevor Nunn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best original score or new orchestrations

& Juliet – New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amélie The Musical – Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other Palace

Dear Evan Hansen – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre

Fiddler On The Roof – New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre

Waitress – Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre

Best lighting design

Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman

Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best sound design

Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at National Theatre – Dorfman

Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Best costume design

Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium

Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Best set design

Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best theatre choreographer

Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Noel Coward award for best entertainment or comedy play

Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre

The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre

Best family show

Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear – The Musical! at National Theatre – Dorfman

Oi Frog & Friends! at Lyric Theatre

To The Moon And Back at Barbican Theatre

The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Outstanding achievement in an affiliate theatre

Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre

Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre

Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Warheads at Park Theatre

Best new dance production

La Fiesta by Israel Galván at Sadler’s Wells

Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teaċ Daṁsa at Sadler’s Wells

Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding achievement in dance

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s Wells

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s Wells

Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler’s Wells

Best new opera production

Berenice at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

Billy Budd at Royal Opera House

Hansel And Gretel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Outstanding achievement in opera

Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House

The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum