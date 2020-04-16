Timothée Chalamet’s West End Debut ‘4000 Miles’ To Get New Dates at London’s Old Vic Theatre

The artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre, Matthew Warcus, says work is continuing “on a daily basis” to line up new dates for the postponed run of Amy Herzog’s play “4000 Miles,” starring Timothée Chalamet and Dame Eileen Atkins.

Chalamet, star of “Call Me By Your Name” and Netflix’s “The King,” was set to make his highly anticipated West End debut on April 6 in the revival of “4000 Miles”, before the coronavirus pandemic closed theaters in the U.K.

In an update Thursday, Warcus said: “This production was fully rehearsed at the point the lockdown started and we are very eager to share it. We will bring you more news on that as soon as we have it.”

“4000 Miles” played Off-Broadway in 2011 and 2012, and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2013. It turns on the story of Leo (Chalamet), a 21-year-old who sets out on a cycling trip across the U.S. After weeks of radio silence, he makes a surprise appearance on the doorstep of his 91-year-old grandmother (Atkins). With his life just starting and hers nearly ended, their griefs collide.

Warcus also gave an indication of his thinking about when theatres may reopen, after they closed last month due the coronavirus pandemic. He announced the return of the Old Vic production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by “His Dark Materials” writer Jack Thorne, and encouraged audiences to book for its performance in November.

“We think it’s not unreasonable to expect that theaters will have reopened by the time this production is scheduled to perform in November, and so would encourage you to share in our optimism and book now for what will no doubt be a perfect antidote to this very tough phase we are all currently navigating,” said Warcus.

He added: “If it becomes impossible to present the production, you will be able to do one of three things: donate the funds, roll them over to a future production (this or another) by way of an account credit, or seek a refund.”

Warcus also said The Old Vic will need to launch a “critical and major fundraising campaign” if it is to continue operating with “the creative daring and vibrant social mission that we have determinedly aimed for.”

“But for now, if you can afford it, simply buying into our future through purchasing a ticket for ‘A Christmas Carol’ will play a significant part in supporting our return. We are a charity which operates with no government funding as a safety net and rely instead entirely on ticket sales and donations,” said Warcus.

The Old Vic has also postponed its summer production of the new musical “Local Hero,” an adaptation of the hit film, which was set to go into rehearsal in the next few weeks. “We very much hope you will get to see this production before too long,” said Warcus.