Broadway Star Nick Cordero Gets Temporary Pacemaker After Leg Amputation

After doctors had to amputate his right leg last week, Broadway actor Nick Cordero has had a procedure to insert a temporary pacemaker in his heart, his wife Amanda Kloots announced.

Kloots gave the update on Cordero’s health on her Instagram Story on Friday. She said that he was given a pacemaker due to an abnormal heart rate and that this will help him stabilize for future procedures.

“It looks like he had some irregular heart-beating last night that scared them enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick’s heart. His heart is functioning well, but he has had these dips in his heart rate for a little while now. This one last time apparently was enough that it requires them to do this procedure to put a temporary pacemaker in his heart, so that any time they move him or need to do some procedures in the future to help him continually get better, they don’t have to worry about his heartbeat dropping again,” she said.

Last week, doctors had to amputate Cordero’s leg due to blood clotting and internal bleeding in his intestines. He had been given blood thinners to help with the clotting, but that only made his symptoms worse.

Cordero entered an intensive care unit on March 31 and had later been diagnosed with coronavirus. Kloots announced this week that he has since beaten the virus after two negative tests and is focusing on recovery now.

On Saturday morning, Kloots said her husband was doing well after the pacemaker procedure, and next week doctors will give him breathing and feeding tubes.

“He is recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been under control. Today and tomorrow are nice, easy rest days for him. On Monday, they will put a trach in and take the ventilator out, which will make him more comfortable and also on Tuesday they’ll put a feeding tube in,” she said.

Many supporters on Instagram are using the hashtag #WakeUpNick to show their support for the couple. Cordero first appeared on Broadway in 2014’s “Bullets Over Broadway,” and he earned a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical for his role as Cheech. He’s also performed in “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and on TV in CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”