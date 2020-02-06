×

Neil Meron Producing ‘13’ Musical Adaptation for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neil MeronNBC 'Hairspray Live!' photocall, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Nov 2016
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Neil Meron, whose credits include “Chicago,” “Hairspray” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” has boarded Netflix’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “13.”

Meron is producing the film, which will be directed by Tamra Davis (“Crossroads,” “Billy Madison,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”).

“13” debuted on Broadway in 2005 and featured an entirely teenage cast — including Ariana Grande — and band. The show follows Evan Goldman, a young boy who moves from New York City to Indiana after his parents get divorced. Once in the small town, he has to prepare for his Bar Mitzvah, while navigating the social circles at his new school.

Jason Robert Brown (“The Bridges of Madison Country,” “Parade”) will compose new music for the movie, while Robert Horn (“Tootsie the Musical”) will adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish. Mark Nicholson is executive producing.

Production on “13” is expected to start in August after a worldwide casting search for pre-teens with Broadway experience who can sing, dance and act.

Netflix has been expanding its Broadway portfolio, recently releasing “Springsteen on Broadway” and an adaptation of “American Son” with Kerry Washington on the streaming service. Netflix also has Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom” and “Boys in the Band,” as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut “Tick… tick… Boom!” in the works.

Popular on Variety

The company is also ramping up production on live-action family films, including last year’s comedy “Tall Girl” and upcoming films “Feel the Beat,” “The Sleepover” and “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.”

More Legit

  • Neil MeronNBC 'Hairspray Live!' photocall, Los

    Neil Meron Producing ‘13’ Musical Adaptation for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    Neil Meron, whose credits include “Chicago,” “Hairspray” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” has boarded Netflix’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “13.” Meron is producing the film, which will be directed by Tamra Davis (“Crossroads,” “Billy Madison,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”). “13” debuted on Broadway in 2005 and featured an entirely teenage cast [...]

  • Endgame review Daniel Radcliffe

    Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming in 'Endgame': Theater Review

    The idea that Samuel Beckett’s plays are actually funny in performance is considerably more honored in theory than in practice. But happily, a rare pairing of his “Endgame” and the little-seen “Rough for Theatre II,” now playing at the Old Vic in London, bucks the trend. No one goes to Beckett expecting to split their [...]

  • Qui Nguyen

    Listen: Superheroes, Stage Fights and Stealth Diversity

    In the 20 years that it’s been around, the Vampire Cowboys Theatre Company has become known for putting superheroes onstage long before Marvel reigned at the box office. They’re also a troupe that champions diversity — but in the early days, they never advertised that part of their mission. Listen to this week’s podcast below: [...]

  • Aaron Tveit and Karen OlivoOpening Night

    'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Announced for 2020-21 Season at Pantages, Dolby

    Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will be making its Los Angeles debut at the tail end of Broadway in Hollywood’s 2020-2021 season, set to play the Pantages Theatre from Oct. 13, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022. The Nederlander Organization announced the show’s run today, alongside six other shows that will play at the Pantages Theatre and Dolby [...]

  • Jerry Herman Dead

    Jerry Herman Memorial Service Sees Performances From Bernadette Peters and Kristin Chenoweth

    Stars, friends and fans of Broadway composer and lyricist Jerry Herman gathered at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Monday to pay tribute to the Main Stem legend who died Dec. 26 at the age of 88. Highlights of the memorial service included performances by Broadway notables like Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Michael Feinstein and Leslie Uggams, among others. [...]

  • Hamilton Broadway Lin Manuel Miranda

    'Hamilton' Movie With Original Broadway Cast Coming to Theaters

    Movie theaters aren’t throwing away their shot to have “Hamilton” on the big screen. Disney is bringing a film of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical sensation with the original Broadway cast to cinemas in North America on Oct. 15, 2021. The movie version isn’t an adaptation in the vein of Miranda’s upcoming “In the Heights,” but rather [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad