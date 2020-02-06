Neil Meron Producing ‘13’ Musical Adaptation for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Neil Meron, whose credits include “Chicago,” “Hairspray” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” has boarded Netflix’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “13.”

Meron is producing the film, which will be directed by Tamra Davis (“Crossroads,” “Billy Madison,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”).

“13” debuted on Broadway in 2005 and featured an entirely teenage cast — including Ariana Grande — and band. The show follows Evan Goldman, a young boy who moves from New York City to Indiana after his parents get divorced. Once in the small town, he has to prepare for his Bar Mitzvah, while navigating the social circles at his new school.

Jason Robert Brown (“The Bridges of Madison Country,” “Parade”) will compose new music for the movie, while Robert Horn (“Tootsie the Musical”) will adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish. Mark Nicholson is executive producing.

Production on “13” is expected to start in August after a worldwide casting search for pre-teens with Broadway experience who can sing, dance and act.

Netflix has been expanding its Broadway portfolio, recently releasing “Springsteen on Broadway” and an adaptation of “American Son” with Kerry Washington on the streaming service. Netflix also has Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom” and “Boys in the Band,” as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut “Tick… tick… Boom!” in the works.

The company is also ramping up production on live-action family films, including last year’s comedy “Tall Girl” and upcoming films “Feel the Beat,” “The Sleepover” and “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.”